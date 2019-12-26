County judge praises WIC program, congratulates group on new van

SINTON – Last weekend, San Patricio County Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Director Meliza Garcia drove the department’s new set of wheels down from north Texas where it now sits.
The new WIC van will not only service San Patricio County, but surrounding counties as well such as Live Oak and Refugio. The van will also be available to assist families throughout the area in case of emergencies like a another hurricane or other such natural disasters.
“Getting that van is a reflection of the hard work that everybody’s doing over in the WIC department,” San Patricio County Judge David Krebs said. “That is the reason why we were lucky enough to get one.
“Meliza Garza and her crew have done a phenomenal job.”
Krebs said it was one of 25 mobile units given across the state and will very useful in the area as well as surrounding counties.
He added that he couldn’t wait for the van to hit the streets and make the county WIC department more visible to the community and showcase the dedication it has to the area citizens along with the cities.
The van will include a 4KW generator, a folding step stool, a safety tower space heater, power strips, all-in-one infant station and a portable adult/infant measuring station as well as other amenities.
“All the hard work that (Meliza) has done with her staff is the reason why we have this,” Krebs said. “The dedication they have here in the county and to their work is the reason why that van is here.”
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.