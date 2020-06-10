County nears completion of groundwater contaminant project

SINTON – The Alfred C ‘Bubba’ Thomas Airport has sat in Sinton since 1945 but wasn’t always under San Patricio County ownership. But the missteps of some of the operations in the past have left the county dealing with arsenic and other pollutants that seeped into the soil and groundwater for more than 20 years.
Luckily, the county and the emergency management department have been steadily working on it since then and are nearing the finish line.
Senior Environmental Project Manager Bryan Haney provided an update on the Sinton Airport Environmental Assessment as well as a review of the path moving forward last week and things seem to be looking up.
“A few years ago the airport was used by third party operations and they had two concrete wash pads where they would clean out planes after crop dusting,” Haney said. “Since that time, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has taken over as the lead agency and was driving would we would call the Response Action to the environmental impact.”
The Response Action included studying both soil and groundwater in the 600 to 700 foot contaminated area and defines the impacts from the contaminants. Once the impacts were defined, contaminated soil was removed and groundwater was treated.
“The affected surface soil, the shallow soil near the impoundments in that vicinity on site, have been partially excavated at this point,” Haney said. “Additional excavation will be required and we’re trying to work through some calculations as part of the next step to minimize what that additional excavation would look like and reduce cost.”
Haney also said the most recent groundwater monitoring at the site was conducted in March 2020. He added that there are about 20 monitoring wells placed all around the airport with more to come as they reach a solution to comply with TCEQ requirements and close out the assessment.
While the state is not requiring a schedule to run water monitoring, the airport did test water last year as well as in March.
“There will be some continued groundwater monitoring over a period of time to continue to demonstrate stability,” Haney continued. “With that said, the whole bulk of the academic portion of this will be done this year and the beginning of next year so the infrastructure is on site. A lot of the field data has been collected and reviewed and we’ve pulled it all in together and created a new plan and submitted it to the state. They said that they agree with the approach and it seems to be the right approach.”
Haney added that this new plan also reduces cost form the original plan which made county commissioners pretty happy.
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs asked if the concentrations of contaminates were spread out or just in certain areas.
“What is important to understand about this is that arsenic is partially the derivative of the things that were put down in the earth impoundments,” Haney continued. “But when you change soil chemistry, arsenic is a natural earth metal. When you change the chemicals it actually has a tendency to want to make arsenic more soluble and go down into groundwater. So a lot of what we’re seeing would be naturally occurring arsenic that was just released in the groundwater.”
Haney displayed a map showing 12 areas scattered throughout the containment zone that had high concentrations of arsenic.
With all the talk of arsenic and other contaminates seeping into the groundwater, should nearby residents be worried?
“No,” San Patricio County Emergency Manager Sara Williams said. “This was something that the county became aware of after taking possession of the airport. So what we’ve done is we’ve gone and purchased some of the adjacent property so it’s now county property to keep the public safe from it. The county is going to keep it so it doesn’t end up in somebody else’s hands and they end up putting a well there.”
She added that there’s no possibility of contaminants spreading to anybody else’s groundwater and that they’re doing everything they can to try and make sure that it’s not going to affect anybody else in the future.
“Our path forward is to explore this containment zone a little bit more, begin the academic stages of that and prepare what’s called the Revised Response Action Plan and get that submitted to TCEQ for approval,” Haney said.
He added that they will continue groundwater monitoring, complete the soil excavation and use a Plume Management Zone to control the contaminates in the groundwater through 2021.
After that they will submit everything to TCEQ and request a site closure for the area once it passes all required tests.
Williams added, “It’s going to take a little while longer, but hopefully within the next few years we can get to that point and the site will be closed.”