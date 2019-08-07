County officials discuss Corpus Christi annexed first responders, police services

SINTON – The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office has been working with the City of Corpus Christi to determine emergency and police services for the annexed acres in the county.
On May 21, the Corpus Christi City Council approved the annexation of 1,500 acres in La Quinta Corridor located near Portland and the annexation of 5,700 acres of county land located along the north side of Corpus Christi Bay between the cities of Gregory and Ingleside.
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera met with the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) and Aransas Pass Fire Department to discuss emergency services on July 15.
One issue all the departments were trying to solve was the lack of communication.
“There’s been no communications or any kind of agreement, or a memorandum of understanding that allows us to work with (CCPD) to get these things resolved,” Rivera said.
Currently, the county and CCPD are on two separate radio frequencies.
Rivera said that if a call were to come from the annexed area, Corpus Christi may respond first, but they are still out about 20 minutes from the area.
“So 911 calls and a call goes to Corpus and Corpus gets started a unit rolling; they’re still 20 minutes away,” he said. “Well, we could have gotten a call and get somebody there quicker.”
From the meeting, an agreement was made that the county would act as first responders. A similar solution was made when Rivera met with CCPD to discuss police services on July 24.
“On the annexed areas, if it’s something that requires immediate action, for the safety of a of the public, we’re going to be there to take care of that right away,” Rivera said.
When it comes to car wrecks and accidents on Highway 361 between Gregory and Ingleside, DPS will continue to work with these incidents.
“When it comes to a crash on Highway 361 between Gregory and Ingleside, the DPS agreed to continue working these wrecks because a problem with CCPD coming in from Corpus could be as much as 20 to 25 minutes long,” Rivera said.
DPS stated that during after hours, CCPD will take responsibility for that area. The county will still be responding immediately to get the necessary emergency equipment on the scene.
Rivera said that these solutions are only temporary.
Corpus Christi is still in the process of de-annexing areas in the county.
“When the boundaries are settled, we will have a better grasp of what’s ours and what’s theirs,” Rivera said.
Though it was not decided at these meetings, there is a possibility in the future the county will be billing the city of Corpus Christi for their services to the annexed areas.
“Now, what the higher-ups may do as we go along, that’s something between the mayor and the county government to decide if that want to do that,” Rivera said. “But as far as we’re concerned, a primary interest right now is the safety of the citizens and the public.”