For local police departments, Christmas Day wasn’t all candy canes and holiday cheer.
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said at 9:54 p.m. on Dec. 25, the Ingleside Police Department communications center received a 911 call from a male suspect yelling that he was going to kill someone.
He then said officers responded to the 2400 block of Avenue E and upon exiting the vehicle they heard the male suspect yelling, and then officers were ambushed with gunfire.
Rivera said that during the initial chaos, and as officers tried to shield themselves from gunfire, the male suspect exited the residence, threatened to shoot his neighbor but only struck him in the head with the gun and stole his vehicle.
A notification was sent out to surrounding agencies and a short time later the sheriff’s office was notified that the suspect had left the stolen vehicle at a restaurant in Portland and stole another vehicle at gunpoint.
The second stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in the parking lot of a nearby retail store.
Portland PD also advised that the suspect had entered an open 24 hour emergency room, where he had barricaded himself inside with the staff.
Rivera said that Portland PD later notified that the suspect, identified as Jorge Puente, 29, was taken into custody and the weapon was recovered.
The sheriff added that the Ingleside Police Department was still actively investigating their portion of this incident and learning more as it unfolds. The sheriff’s office initially obtained a warrant for aggravated assault on a public servant and aggravated robbery.
Rivera said those two charges have been added to the list of others Puente is facing which include four counts of aggravated robbery, seven counts of unlawful restraint exposed to serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest-vehicle, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
“There will likely be more charges added for Mr. Puente and we will be working closely with the district attorney to upgrade to attempted capital murder,” Rivera said. “Thank you to all surrounding agencies that assisted us during and after this incident.
“Thank you to our dedicated telecommunications officers that handled this incident with professionalism and exemplified calm during the chaos. We are so happy that all First Responders, and others involved in this incident were able to safely return home to their families.”
