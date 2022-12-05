Employment numbers in Texas, released earlier this month, clearly show workers continue their return to payrolls around the state. In October, Texas added 49,500 nonfarm jobs, which lowered the state’s unemployment numbers to 3.8 percent.
In San Patricio County and the Corpus Christi region, the numbers aren’t quite as strong, although they both show growth.
At the county-wide level, the latest numbers (September 2022) show San Patricio at a 6.3 percent unemployment rate. The Corpus figures (October 2022), show that city has dropped to a 4.8 percent unemployment rate – still a full point higher than the state average, but lower than the previous month and down from 6.2 percent a year earlier.
And the numbers look even stronger for San Patricio, which had an 8-percent unemployment rate one year ago.
Adam Gawarecki, the executive director of the San Patricio Economic Development Corporation, said measuring a community’s workforce solely on unemployment isn’t always accurate. However, he also said the number show people in the county are continuing to return to work.
“It’s obviously a good trend when unemployment numbers get lower,” he said. “For our region of the state, it also shows that we should continue to put a focus on workforce development. As business and industry continue to target San Patricio County, having a
skilled workforce is critical to our growth.”
On a statewide level, Texas has added 694,200 positions since October 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.0 percent in October, the lowest level since the February 2020 pre-pandemic rate of 3.5 percent.
“We’ve reached record employment highs for 12 consecutive months here in Texas, creating more opportunities across the state,” said Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC is committed to connecting employers with the workforce needed to keep our state’s economy growing and providing Texans with the training and resources they need to achieve a high-demand career.”
Professional and Business Services led private industry job growth in October with 18,700 positions added, followed by Leisure and Hospitality, which grew by 11,600 jobs. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 7,400 jobs. Also of note, Other Services employment surpassed its pre-pandemic level in October 2022, with 3,400 positions added over the month.
The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded the lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8 percent each in October, followed by Midland at 2.9 percent, then College Station-Bryan and Lubbock both at 3.1 percent.