featured County schools announce return dates Contributed information Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As of today, San Patricio Schools are listed to return on the following dates:April 14: Gregory-Portland ISD, Mathis ISD, Odem ISD, Ingleside ISD, Aransas Pass ISD April 15: Sinton ISD, Taft ISD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News (POSTPONED) C.A.S.T. for Kids brings fishing fun back to Lake Corpus Christi County doctor urges residents not to panic, stay hygienic amid coronavirus scare County schools announce return dates County declares Local State Disaster, releases restrictions for restaurant dining, mass gatherings Julian Barrientez Sr. Raymond Frank Klanika Latest oil and gas updates Portland's Windfest postponed due to coronavirus emergency Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Mar 20 Health center for hurricane refugees Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 21 Health center for hurricane refugees Sat, Mar 21, 2020 Mar 21 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Sat, Mar 21, 2020 Mar 21 A Patsy Cline Tribute starring Patsy Torres Sat, Mar 21, 2020 Mar 22 Health center for hurricane refugees Sun, Mar 22, 2020 Mar 22 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Sun, Mar 22, 2020 Mar 23 Health center for hurricane refugees Mon, Mar 23, 2020 Mar 23 Disaster crews, sponsors sought Mon, Mar 23, 2020 Mar 24 Health center for hurricane refugees Tue, Mar 24, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesManhunt continues in Bee CountySan Patricio County tests first resident for COVID-19, Nueces County to begin testing ThursdayTEA, superintendents to meet Thursday on possibility of continuing school closuresTwo people in quarantine in Goliad County suspected of having COVID-19Isabel P. FriedrichsWeekend wind turbine fire leaves more questions than answers on public’s safetyCoronavirus, the flu, their impact — and infamyLocal State of Disaster declared for San Patricio CountyTwo more SNAP’d on fraud chargesPrincely efforts of man nicknamed ‘El Sapo’ Images CollectionsTigers drop last two of year CommentedSylvia Mendoza Villarreal (1)Richard G. Soto (1)Randy Alan Walls (1)Margie Jo Murphy (1)Edna Mae Riggs (1)Israel “Ray” Morales (1)Maria Silvia “Momo” Davis (1) Newspaper Ads NEED EXTRA SPENDING MONEY! WELDER/FABRICATORS Bulletin