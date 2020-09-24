SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – With the race for a COVID-19 vaccine underway, many county residents are wondering when will one be ready – and will it be too late.
On Sept. 9 the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued some guidance under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) as they ready to expand access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines as they become available.
The HHS said it will authorize state-licensed pharmacists, along with state-licensed or registered pharmacy interns working under the supervision of a qualified pharmacist, to order and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to persons ages 3 or older, subject to certain requirements that can be found at hhs.gov.
Health Authority of San Patricio County Dr. James Mobley said he was preparing his staff already should a vaccine become available sooner rather than later.
“We know there will be a vaccine so I’ve instructed my people to sort of begin planning because I assume when we get it, it’s going to be very short notice,” Mobley said. “So we’re sort of just putting our heads together and thinking if we do get a vaccine, and however many doses we have, how is it supposed to be distributed ?
“There’s absolutely no information about the vaccine coming or a timeline or anything, it’s just that we’re trying to reach out ahead at this time and not be caught off guard at the last minute when something does show up.
“We’re just planning, we have no information yet.”
In a statement from President Donald Trump released by the White House on Sept. 7 he said, “So, contrary to all of the lies, the vaccine that they’re — they politicalize. They’ll say anything. And it’s so dangerous for our country, what they say. But the vaccine will be very safe and very effective, and it will be delivered very soon. You could — you could have a very big surprise coming up.”
The controversy in the medical field from the President’s statements began when he announced Operation Warp Speed (OWS) which the HHS detailed as aiming to “ ... deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 by January 2021, as part of a broader strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics (collectively known as countermeasures).”
The federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) typically takes two to five years for basic science research, one to two years in preclinical testing, five to seven years of clinical trials then one and a half to two years to get government approval.
Approving a vaccine can be a more than 10-year process which is being compacted into just one year.
Dr. Mobley said on the subject of fast tracking a vaccine, “They’re not doing that. They’re following sound science.
“I know that they’re implying that politicians are pushing this but I haven’t seen any evidence of that.
“The reason is if they rush a vaccine that has side effects the lawyers will eat them alive. If they rush it and evidence shows that they cut corners then they’ll basically sign their company over to the lawyers and they will take it all.
“So there’s no way they will do anything like that, it’s just nonsense that a bunch of politicians are drawing up on both sides.”
Mobley pointed to the 1976 outbreak of swine flu in which a vaccine was rushed out by then President Gerald Ford’s administration. He led a campaign to ‘vaccinate every American with brisk efficiency’ during his re-election year but the vaccine ultimately caused 450 people to develop Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder that causes a person’s immune system to attack the nerves and can lead to paralysis.
As a matter of fact, Mobley dealt with a patient suffering from the syndrome overseas while serving in the military.
Earlier this year the HHS announced that it would support AstraZeneca’s candidate vaccine with up to $1.2 billion and make 300 million doses of the vaccine available in the United States. They planned on the first doses to be delivered in October.
Last week, AstraZeneca shut down its Phase 3 clinical trials after a woman in the United Kingdom experienced some neurological symptoms similar to the spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.
China has an intranasal vaccine which contains a weakened flu virus that carries the genetic segments of the coronavirus’s spike protein up the nasal passage and is undergoing human trials as well.
The New York Times has a Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker on its website where on Sept. 10 it showed there were 25 vaccines in Phase 1 of testing, 14 in Phase 2, which is safety trials, nine in Phase 3, which is large-scale efficacy tests and three in early or limited use. The tracker also shows that no vaccine has been approved.
Mobley presented another issue that raises even more questions. How many doses will it take and how long until the body adjusts?
“To actually have immunity it’s probably going to take six weeks to three months,” he said. “So, do we start lifting restrictions now or how is it all going to work?
“It’s a very complicated process, there’s a lot of questions and that’s why we have no definite plans. When (the vaccine) actually does come, I think it will drop on top of us out of the blue. We want to be ready when it does.”
Paul Gonzales is a reporter at The News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or by email at pgonzales@mysoutex.com.