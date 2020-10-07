County students get a $50k boost from voestalpine

PORTLAND – With big industry comes big rewards, not just for local business owners or county officials; sometimes it’s the local students, the future of San Patricio County, who benefit.
On Sept. 22, voestalpine Texas LLC announced a $50,000 donation to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi for the establishment of an endowed scholarship for graduating high school students of San Patricio County.
The intent for these scholarship(s), voestalpine said is to offer financial support to graduating high school students of the county to pursue an undergraduate degree at the Corpus Christi university. Students can apply for the scholarships beginning in February 2021.
“We established this $50,000 endowed scholarship to support students from San Patricio County who are pursuing an undergraduate degree in business or a S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi,” voestalpine CEO Stefan Einfalt said. “Our hope is to promote an educated workforce in our community.”
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi President Dr. Kelly Miller added, “Supporting student success is the most critical part of our mission as a university, and student scholarships are a key piece of ensuring that we are able to fulfill that mission.
We are so grateful for the commitment voestalpine Texas LLC has made through this scholarship endowment, which will provide a continuous source of funds to award scholarships to eligible students.”
The voestalpine Texas LLC Endowed Scholarship was established on February 11, 2020. For students to be eligible to apply they must meet award selection criteria and can be renewed if the recipient(s) reapply through the scholarship program and maintain qualifying criteria. They can apply through Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi process.
Voestalpine is a steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. Globally, voestalpine has around 500 group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. It has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995.
With its products and system solutions, voestalpine is a leading partner to the automotive and consumer goods industries as well as the aerospace and oil and gas industries. They are also the world market leader in railway systems, tool steel and special sections.
They added that are fully committed to the global climate goals and are working intensively to develop technologies which will allow it to decarbonize and reduce its CO2 emissions over the long term.
