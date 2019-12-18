County to receive savings from new stop-loss insurance

SINTON – After cutting county employees health insurance costs by 10 percent in October, San Patricio County insurance consultant William Rusteberg came back to commissioners court on Monday to deliver more good news.
The county currently has stop-loss insurance that costs $334,124 a year, which is due to go up to nearly 370,000.
Stop-loss insurance is described as a policy that provides protection against catastrophic or unpredictable losses. Under a stop-loss policy, the insurance company becomes liable for losses that exceed certain deductibles.
“We went out to request for proposals for stop-loss insurance,” Rusteberg said. “Stop-loss is in place to protect the financial integrity of your self-funded health plan.
“The recommendation we’re making this morning is to award the proposal that’s best for the county to Sirius America.”
Rusteberg said he was recommending Sirius America because the company’s premium could be as low as $236,000 or as high as $336,000 – much less than the $370,000 the rate will jump to come Jan. 1, 2020.
“The difference is they’re offering what we call a $100,000 aggregating specific deductible,” Rusteberg continued, “which means they’ve actually lowered their premium by $100,000.
“They have the right to recoup it should you have any claims over $150,000 that are reimbursable by stop-loss, and they can recoup no more than that.”
Rusteberg added that the chances of them recouping that amount are very minimal so the company was a good bet.
“So in weighing out the risk and rewards, Sirius America does offer the best bang for the buck,” he said.
“We have the opportunity to save up as much as $100,000 versus going to the next best bid, which is your renewal, and is an increase.
“So to me, it’s a no-brainer.”
Commissioners awarded the stop-loss insurance contract to Sirius America.