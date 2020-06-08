County unemployment numbers falling

PORTLAND – Recently, U.S. jobless claims passed the 40 million mark as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep most businesses closed. In April, the unemployment rate rose to its highest point ever with 14.7% and 23.1 million people without jobs in the United States. Texas is currently sitting at 4.7% unemployment as the state recetly began Phase II of Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening plan.
The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) highlighted the Coastal Bend unemployment numbers and presented them at San Patricio County’s monthly breakfast meeting.
“I thought that maybe the job figures were not going to be very good this month, and I’m sorry to say that I was right,” San Patricio County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Foster Edwards said opening the virtual meeting.
Business Solutions Manager at Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend Robert Reyna added, “I don’t think anybody was really expecting the numbers to be very pretty, but I would like to highlight that the Coastal Bend area is doing very well, relative to our neighbors, relative to the rest of the state and to various other parts of the country.
“If you would take a look at the numbers for the different counties throughout the region, of course, we could be doing a little bit better.”
The unemployment data for March 2020 in San Patricio County saw 2,301 unemployed residents. Then as businesses began to shut down in April, the numbers jumped to 4,506 residents unemployed compared to just 1,325 a year ago.
The highest county unemployment numbers came from Nueces County which saw 23,779 residents out of work. For the entire Coastal Bend the number was 36,633 with 29,525 coming from Corpus Christi alone.
“The impact of unemployment has been very uneven across the region with several industries more heavily impacted than others,” Reyna said. “One of the first ones to be impacted of course was retail and hospitality along food service as those locations sort of had to close up to adhere to social distancing guidelines and they’ve been one of the slowest ones to get back open.”
Reyna added that in the region for the month of May, TWC has actually seen 768 new job orders still going into the system with 1,500 job openings that regional employers are still trying to get filled.
He said that because the Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend works under the Workforce Commission umbrella, they have access to a list of 20,000 individuals that filed new unemployment insurance claims since March 1. A little more than 10% of those individuals reside in San Patricio County.
“We have access to that database of customers which indicates where they were working, what they were doing, how much they were making,” Reyna continued. “So we have a list of 20,000 people that we can start comparing against these 1,500 job openings to identify a really good fit in terms of experience and of job duties.”
He said that there has been a sharp decline in unemployment claims since March 1 in San Patricio County from 2,301 to just about 1,800.
“So, individuals are going back to work,” Reyna continued. “That is what we are seeing but it’s clearly not as fast as we would like.”
He said that unemployment claims most likely peaked in April and expects to see a smaller spike as the oil and gas industry employees begin to get laid off because of the price of crude oil has dropped so drastically.
Edwards added, “We always celebrate every job we’ve gained whether it’s 25 or 50 jobs. Seeing those unemployment numbers just breaks my heart.
“We’re doing all we can to help rebuild, to help people. keep their employees and rehire employees but there’s only so much anybody can do. It’s all up to the entrepreneurs the bankers, the employees – you got to want to come back to work.
“For those of you that were able to stay open and weather through the last few months, congratulations. Those of you that have been closed, I hope you can fight your way back and whatever we can do to help we want to do.”