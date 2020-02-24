SINTON – A new radio system is coming and is connecting cities as far as San Antonio to the county and proving its benefits are much larger than the hefty $1,495,016.52 price tag.
“Our system is created by three different radio systems,” Sheriff Oscar Rivera said. “One is in Mathis, one is in Sinton and one is in Ingleside and they’re all linked over in Corpus Christi who is sort of the godmother to the system and allows Corpus Christi to share our stuff and us to share their stuff.
“Why that’s important is because if a critical patient leaves here they can start talking to Corpus Christi hospitals from San Pat. That’s the most important one. Law enforcement doesn’t use it as much but here recently when the fire departments in Corpus and EMS and police are having to come to the annexed portion of San Patricio County, it becomes equally important to them to be able to communicate back with their station using our system.”
Rivera said that the nearly $1.5 million upgrade was necessary due to the old systems not being supported by the state since 2017 and asked every county or city to upgrade to the Phase II model of radios. He added that San Patricio and Nueces counties were one of the last ones to upgrade to the systems in south Texas.
But for the smaller cities in the county, it’s not a 10-4 just yet.
“One of the problems we’re going to have is that the smaller agencies – Mathis, Odem and Taft – are still using the old radio system and won’t be able to upgrade to the new one unless they buy a radio of their own,” Rivera continued. “So that’s the scary part.
“We’re going to have to maintain the old system for a while until those agencies start getting on board and replacing their stuff. It’s not fair to the county to replace everybody’s radios across the county and have the taxpayers pay to replace everything. So they are going to have to figure out a way to do that.”
While the Sinton Police Department recently purchased their own radios and Gregory has upgraded some of their systems, Taft, Mathis and Odem have not so fire, police and EMS are going to have to do this soon in order to connect with the entire county.
Commissioners also approved a memorandum of understanding with the cities of Corpus Christi, Kingsville, Port Aransas, Portland, Rockport as well as San Patricio County, Nueces County, the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) and the Corpus Christi Port Authority to form the Coastal Bend Regional Public Safety Radio Coalition.
That coalition will connect the radio systems and allow all departments to talk back and forth with one another which is particularly valuable in case of a mass emergency or severe weather threat.
Referring to the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting, Sheriff Rivera said, “We had 300 officers responding to a scene like that where everyone comes from different places and they can’t talk to each other. This is a great way we can talk to each other.
“And let’s not forget that RTA buses are on the same system as well so if we have a major disaster like in Louisiana with Hurricane Katrina, you can now include your buses to help get people out.”
Rivera added that the radios will also be connected as far as San Antonio so if there’s another Hurricane Harvey size disaster, first responders can still dispatch but far from the coast in Bexar County.
The $1,495,016.52 was placed into the 2020 budget last year with another $500,000 set to be placed on the 2021 budget for final adjustments and upgrades.
“Now with cell phone technology you can cross county lines and even state lines and talk to each other,” Rivera said. “We didn’t have that capability with the radio system and I don’t see why we can’t.
“And now that Corpus has annexed areas in San Patricio County, they need us.”