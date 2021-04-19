San Patricio County Health Authority Dr. James Mobley gave a COVID-19 vaccine update to county commissioners last week.
Mobley also highlighted a strange trend occurring throughout the United States that shows cases rising in northern states, even with continued restrictions, while the southern states such as Texas have loosened restrictions but cases continue to drop.
“If you can figure why, I’d love to know,” Mobley joked.
He said that the county has received 800 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine last week with the health department receiving 200 and the rest being distributed throughout Taft, Ingleside and Portland.
“Currently, we’re at 33 percent vaccinated with the first dose and 22 percent for the second,” he added. “We’re sort of easing ahead of both the state and the nation. The nation is at 31 percent for the first dose, and the state’s at 27 percent.
“We’re doing a really good job here.”
He added that for those who haven’t been vaccinated yet so keep an eye on social media and the county websites such as sanpatem.net for future clinics. He added that most residents should get in and out within about 30 minutes, including their 15-minute wait after the shots.
“My folks are just doing a fabulous job,” Mobley said. “I’m just so incredibly proud of the job all the departments are doing.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•