County vital records to be available soon through online portal

SINTON – With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 affecting resident’s lives as well as businesses across the county, the courthouse has been hard at work trying to continue to serve its constituents the best they can which also involves allowing them access to important documents.
On March 31, the county clerk and district clerk’s office issued a public service announcement stating that they will not be assisting customers in-person unless they have an actual court hearing on that date or a pre-arranged appointment due to the threat of the coronavirus.
The San Patricio County courthouse is currently closed to the public unless an arrangement or appointment has been made.
In the announcement, the clerks’ offices said that at this time the arrangement will last eight weeks, and the county clerk’s office will only be issuing marriage licenses to county residents.
It continued: “Each request will be decided on a case by case basis and immediate need. If you are given an appointment, we ask that you please do not bring children or anyone under the age of 18. These appointments will be restricted to only the party or parties involved. If you are ill, have been recently exposed to anyone who is ill or show signs of being illness, please do not attempt to make a physical appearance in our office.”
County Clerk Gracie Alaniz-Gonzales has found now found a way to allow residents to access their vital records through an online portal and have the documents mailed out directly to them. While an online application was available in the past, this is something completely new to the clerk’s office.
“They can now go in, and they can fill out everything like an application, and then what we’ll do is look at these requests for (birth, death, marriage) certificates, and we’ll work on it, then we’ll send it out,” Gonzales said. “We can mail out the certificate, but there is also going to be an option where if they want to come by the courthouse and pick it up they can. They can also pay online, and then we’ll notify them when it’s ready for pickup.”
She said there will also be an option to pay when the document is picked up, and the office will work with individuals so they won’t have to come inside the courthouse but possibly meet them outside to make the transaction.
“We decided to do it now because of this virus that’s going around,” Gonzales continued. “It’s keeping people out of the courthouse. Some people don’t have access to a notary either. Right now we’re having issues because the state hasn’t waived the requirement for a notary so every application that we receive by mail has to be notarized, and it’s hard to find a notary right now.”
The link went online April 8 and can be found on the county clerk’s page at co.san-patricio.tx.us/page/sanpatricio.County.Clerk or by visiting sanpatriciovitals.permitium.com.
“We need to be able to work with our constituents and our customers to get them what they need,” Gonzales said. “It’s just been hard for everybody so we’re trying to find ways to help our residents.”