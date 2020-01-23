The Thirteenth Court of Appeals today affirmed the guilty verdict of David Strickland on charges of capital murder and aggravated sexual assault, according to court records.
On Sept. 28, 2016, a jury found Strickland guilty of killing and sexually assaulting 19-year-old Mollie Olgin.
He was sentenced to life in prison.
In 2018, new DNA evidence was tested on the case and came back as not belonging to Strickland and he filed the appeal.
