SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – On Thursday, Jan. 23, the Thirteenth Court of Appeals affirmed the guilty verdict of David Strickland on charges of capital murder and aggravated sexual assault, according to court records.
On Sept. 28, 2016, a jury found Strickland guilty of killing and sexually assaulting 19-year-old Mollie Olgin.
He was sentenced to life in prison.
According to court documents, the capital murder charge was on appeal because of 27 issues Strickland and his attorneys found to be faulty, including the state destroying ballistics evidence, DNA evidence that proved inconclusive and the trial court depriving him of his right to present a complete defense regarding an alternate suspect amongst other issues.
Strickland first challenged the warrantless seizure of his Glock .45 firearm and the admissibility of ballistics evidence.
Court documents state that at a hearing in July 2015, Officer Joaquin Rangel of the Portland Police Department testified that a concerned citizen called into the police department and said there was a man with a firearm at a local store on July 19, 2012. The caller stated that they saw a gun when the man was loading soil into his vehicle, but gave no description of the man, just the type of vehicle and the license plate number. The license plate was registered to a home owned by Strickland.
Officer Rangel then went to Strickland’s home and found him with a gun and took the firearm into custody.
Court documents also stated that Rangel testified that he could not remember if he had Strickland’s consent to take the firearm and all he had was a property receipt given to Strickland. Portland Police Officer Roland Chavez testified that he had heard about the incident at the local business and directed Rangel to impound the firearm.
The gun was test fired at the sheriff’s office gun range but only the casings were retrieved, not the projectiles.
The handgun was eventually released back to him by Detective Chavez on July 20, 2012. The subsequent search of the handgun by Chavez was deemed lawful by the court as Strickland consented in writing to the search knowingly and voluntarily was not under any duress or coercion to sign and grant said consent.
While that was only one of the 27 incidents appealed by Strickland and his legal team, perhaps the biggest issue came when in 2018, new DNA evidence was tested in the case and came back as not belonging to Strickland.
A pubic hair was found on the victim and Strickland argued the trial court abused its discretion by denying his motion for new trial on this basis.
Documents stated that appellate counsel also stated that the caucasian pubic hair did not microscopically match victim Olgin, victim Mary Kristene Chapa or Strickland. The state and appellate counsel agreed that the type of DNA testing available at the time of trial was unable to extract a sufficient quantity of DNA from the hair, but since the trial, a new type of DNA testing was available that could possibly develop a DNA profile from a smaller quantity of a sample.
In the documents it read that Strickland made a vague claim that his trial counsel was ineffective because he was missing more than 600 pages of chain of custody documents. However, the pubic hair at the center of this issue was documented in the FBI crime lab reports that defense counsel did receive and testified that he knew about the hair and that Strickland was excluded as a contributor.
Therefore, the evidence central to Strickland’s claim was disclosed to defense counsel, and his defense counsel testified that he was aware of it.
The documents then said that the state should have continued to turn over the chain of custody documents, Strickland has not shown how the additional pages of the chain of custody records would establish a “reasonable probability that the outcome of the trial would have been different.”
The conclusion of the court document simply stated, “We affirm the judgment of the trial court.”
Strickland remains convicted of capital murder and aggravated sexual assault and will remain in prison for the remainder of his life.