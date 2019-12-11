Court seeks answers for coalition participation on I-69, I-14 projects

SINTON – Two major interstate projects are seeking membership dues, but at Commissioners Court on Monday, more questions were raised than answers.
The Alliance for I-69 is seeking $5,750 for their annual membership, and Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition (I-14) is seeking $5,000 for their annual membership.
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs did acknowledge that they’ve been a member of the I-69 project since it began on 2004, but it turns out the dues haven’t been paid for that membership for this year.
Commissioner Pct. 4 Howard Gillespie quickly asked, “What has it done for us?
“I mean, I-69 has been on the books for a long time without any traction. They overstepped their bounds when they initially decided how big the area was going to be.
“And I’ve never even heard of the Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition. I worked for TxDOT for 15 and a half years and never heard of this.”
According to the Alliance for I-69 website, it says that this is a different way to build a national highway system as opposed to the previous highway systems built 50 years ago.
It also reads, “Instead of simply building new roads, I-69 will be developed as a series of improvements using existing highways as often as possible. Completing all sections of I-69 will take time.
“This is an ambitious project, but one that is needed and will be beneficial to future generations of Texans. Each community along the I-69 route has its own transportation needs and challenges. In Texas, the route for I-69 includes portions of the following existing highways: U.S. 59, U.S. 77, U.S. 84, U.S. 281, SH 550 and SH 44.”
On a map provided on their site, they point out that on U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio County, they’re doing a relief route study to bring to interstate standards. In San Pat County, on U.S. Highway 77 from BUS 77 North to Chiltipin Creek Bridge they’re upgrading freeway standards. On U.S. Highway 77 from south of Odem to I-37 and U.S. 77 interchange they’re upgrading to freeway standards and upgrading the interchange.
The map shows that the San Patricio projects will begin construction within five to 10 years.
The I-14 project was explained on their website as, “The Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition has supported incremental improvements to highways in the corridor for two decades. Coalition Chairman John Thompson, former county judge of Polk County, TX, notes that the expanded I-14 corridor will provide greater efficiency in the movement of freight in each of the three states and nationally.”
SPC Judge Secretary Debra Sanders spoke on behalf of Public Information Officer Desiree’ Voth and said, “The reason why Desiree’ feels like we should continue to be a part of the I-69 project is because there’s still work going to be done in San Patricio County, and it’s going to connect everything from the roads to the ports.
“So she would rather we have a say-so on that by being involved rather than other entities besides us being involved.”
SPC Economic Development Corporation Director Foster Edwards said the reason Voth brought it up was because he received a phone call from a friend who is a Washington, D.C. lobbyist and asked why the county wasn’t represented at a recent meeting.
Turns out the invitation to said meeting two weeks ago was never received by Judge Krebs or any one of the commissioners.
And the fact that the meeting took place on a Monday served its own set of problems as Judge Krebs has commissioners court every Monday.
“We did some research, and it turns out for some reason we did not get the I-69 Alliance invoice this year,” Sanders added. “Turns out the same thing happened to the judge not getting the invitation.
“So we contacted those offices, and it was an oversight in their offices.”
Commissioner Gillespie asked Judge Krebs, “When was the last briefing you had on I-69, judge?
“When was the last briefing anyone has had on I-69?
“My recommendation would be that we go ahead and continue to participate, you know this next year, so you can get some briefings and find out what heck is going on.”
The commissioners agreed to continue their membership to both the I-69 and I-14 projects and they would appoint SPCEDC Director Edwards as the judge’s alternative for future meetings if Krebs could not attend.
