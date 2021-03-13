Last month, a team from Brown Reynolds Watford (BRW) Architects joined commissioners court and gave a presentation on a feasibility study they conducted on the county courthouse that addresses whether the current courthouse or other available buildings in the county seat can be renovated to provide some much needed space for operations. Another option would be to build an entire new courthouse annex building which would include some much needed security as well as ample parking and many more amenities.
Last week, commissioners decided to move ahead with the proposed annex building plans which includes a massive 80,000 square foot two story facility by U.S. Highway 181. It would encompass 11 acres of a 25 acre tract of land in Sinton.
The court authorized courthouse staff to begin drawing up contracts to get the deal moving forward.
The new courthouse annex building will house the county and district court of law with five courthouses; one with 125 person capacity and the others with probably 50 to 75 person capacity.
“We need to build it on that 25 acre tract where we have room because eventually we’re going to need a jail annex, we need room for adult probation because they’re outgrowing their space,” San Patricio County Judge David Krebs said. “Also, if we need anything else that deals with the court system we can put it out there as well.
“We’ve seen the conceptual drawings and it’s very, very impressive.”
He added that new annex building will feature security for the general public by having metal detectors at every entrance, a fenced in parking lot for attorneys and judges and a separate area where inmates will enter and exit the building.
Once the project was announced, the first thought on many residents’ minds was, ‘Why not make it out of steel from Steel Dynamics Inc?’
The judge laughed and said that most of the steel from SDI is probably already spoken for, but probably wouldn’t make for a very comfortable building when the heat of summer becomes unbearable.
With the new annex building moving forward, what’s the price tag look like?
Krebs said the original price was somewhere around $46 million, including the price of the 25 acres and renovations at the current courthouse. After Sheriff Oscar Rivera took a look at it, he found some security areas that needed to be addressed, bumping the cost closer to $49 million.
“We call it our Fund 25,” Krebs said addressing how the county would pay for it. “Me and (SPC County Auditor David Wendel) created a fund during my first budget that would set aside so much a year that gets deposited for larger, unforeseen projects throughout the county.”
There is also money set aside from local industry who pay fees as they grow and gets set aside for projects like the courthouse annex.
This week the county auditor and Krebs will go over the numbers and figure out the proper way to fund the new project that could take up to three years to complete, but be a jewel in the county seat once it’s completed.
“This is one of the biggest projects, I think, the county has taken on in many, many years,” Krebs said. “I think the county will be able to go for another 40 to 50 years before they’re going to have to decide to do anything else.
“We’re building it for progress and growth, we’re not building for the immediate needs. We’re building it for growth in the future.
“We also want something that the citizens of this county will be very proud of.”
