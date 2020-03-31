Courthouse to clear out amid coronavirus threat

SINTON – Beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16, county clerks were posted in front of the San Patricio County Courthouse to reroute people coming to court for various violations and citations.
Mondays are the courts busiest days with more than 200 hearings usually being scheduled but now reset for a month or two in the future due to public health concerns following the spread of COVID-19.
This is the first time in the courthouse’s history that resets of this magnitude have happened.
“So far you can go in if you’re just getting your stickers, paying taxes or going to commissioner’s court,” County Clerk Naomi Peña said. “Maybe child support stuff, you can go up and talk to them, but there’s not too much business going on in there today.”
SPC Court at Law Judge Elizabeth Welborn made the decision to reset the cases because usually those on the docket bring their families or friends to sit with them during court which usually leads to a packed hallway as they all wait to be ushered into the small courtroom. She said it was an attempt to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus by limiting person-to-person contact.
Jury duty set for March 25 was also canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
“There are so many people, and you don’t know where they’re coming from,” SPC County Clerk Gracie Alaniz-Gonzales said. “We had one come all the way from Houston this morning, and he was a little upset, but we’re just following orders.
“It’s been kind of crazy.”
On Thursday it was announced that the courthouse doors will be closed and anyone needing assistance from the offices located within will need to call or email the proper departments.
Anyone with questions about their court appearance can email Judge Welborn at sanpatricioccl@gmail.com or Gonzales at ggonzales@co.san-patricio.tx.us.