COVID cuts costly for G-PISD school police

PORTLAND – With budget cuts coming all over the county due to COVID-19, the school districts are no different. While city and county officials begin to hold public meetings to finalize their numbers, Gregory-Portland ISD has had to cut three School Resource Officers (SRO) employed by the Portland Police Department.
“The assistant superintendent contacted me back in June and said due to budgetary constraints they were going to remove some of the SROs,” Portland Police Chief Mark Cory said.
“So, a contracted officer and one from Gregory PD were removed from the budget, but we still have three SROs here in the school district.”
G-PISD has six schools in their district – four elementary schools, one middle school and one high school.
“I think there were so many questions as to when school’s going to go back in session – or if it was even going to go back in session,” Cory continued. “There’s a lot of variables that were intermixed in that decision, but we are down to three SROs at this point in this school district.”
Paul Gonzales is a reporter at The News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or by email at pgonzales@mysoutex.com.