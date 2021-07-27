The Coastal Plain Local Emergency Planning Committee (CPLEPC) announced the launch of the ReadySafe Outreach Program recently. The program is aimed at increasing enrollment in the CodeRED community notification system in Aransas, Refugio and San Patricio counties along with increasing awareness of emergency management planning.
Local emergency planning committees were formed as a result of the “Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act of 1986” and their role is to be a resource to the community for hazardous materials preparation. The CPLEPC is a volunteer-based, non-profit organization that leads the tri-county area in planning for emergencies and providing the community information about hazardous materials.
ReadySafe is designed to increase enrollment in the CodeRED community notification system. CodeRED is an opt-in system for emergency and non-emergency information that allows the community to receive alerts directly from local officials and industry partners.
Some of the alerts you may receive through CodeRED include:
• Non-emergency:
• Severe weather alerts
• Planned flaring
• Abnormally loud noise
• Road construction alerts
• Emergency:
• Evacuation
• Shelter in place
• Water boil orders during natural and man-made disasters
“Our board is made up of local officials from Aransas, Refugio and San Patricio counties as well as industry partners in the area whose priority is to keep surrounding communities ready, safe and informed,” said Sara Williams, emergency management coordinator for San Patricio County and secretary on the CPLEPC board. “Our overall goal is to provide our community with accurate information and to keep readiness and safety top of mind. We’re hopeful that the ReadySafe program will help increase the number of CodeRED users in our coverage area.”
How to sign up for CodeRED emergency and non-emergency alerts:
• Visit www.coastalplainlepc.org
• Go to the “Emergency and Non-Emergency Notification” page.
• For emergency alerts, click on the “CodeRED” logo.
• For non-emergency alerts, click on the “Wally Wise” turtle.
• You can choose to create a managed account or sign up as a guest. Enter the information requested, select which alert types you wish to receive, then click “Verify Information.”
• You will recognize the CodeRED call when your Caller ID displays the following numbers.
Be sure to add these numbers into your telephone’s contacts:
• 866-419-5000 or Emergency Alert for Emergency Notifications
• 855-969-4636 or Community Alert for General Notifications
For more information about CPLEPC, please visit www.coastalplainlepc.org or our social media channels on Facebook @CPLEPC and LinkedIn @CPLEPC.