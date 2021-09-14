Texas Department of Public Safety troopers with assistance from the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash near Mathis on Sunday, Aug. 29.
At approximately 10 p.m., DPS officers arrived at the scene on FM 666, 3 miles north of San Patricio County. According to a statement from Sgt. Nathan Brandley, the preliminary investigation at the site determined that the vehicles, a Chevy Suburban and an F-250 truck, both containing a driver and a single passenger, were traveling south on FM 666.
“(The) driver of the F-250 had slowed down to make a turn into a private establishment,” Brandley stated, “when (the) driver of the Suburban failed to control speed and struck the F-250 in the rear of the truck, causing both vehicles to veer off the roadway.”
The driver of the truck, later identified as Mathis resident Jesus "Bubba" Infant Jr., was sent to Bay Area Medical Center in Corpus Christi and the passenger, Ramiro "Pito" Gonzales, was sent to Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi.
The driver of the suburban, Joe Guerra Jr., 39, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Guerra Jr.’s 5-year-old child was transported to Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi with non-life threatening injuries.
San Patricio County deputies are assisting DPS troopers in further investigating the crash.
“Our sincere condolences to the family,” Sheriff Rivera concluded on his Facebook post.
