Gregory-Portland ISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos has announced the hiring of Cynthia Woody to serve as the district’s Executive Director of Curriculum & Instruction. Woody previously served in the same role at Midlothian ISD, and since that time has been a Senior Innovation and Learning Consultant for the True North Consulting Group.
She will join Team G-PISD after most recently serving as the director of the office of educator field experiences in the college of education at The University of Texas at Arlington, where she has also been the director of online programs, principal preparation program Coordinator and a faculty member.
“I am extremely excited to become part of the G-P community, and to support the vision and mission of the district alongside all of the talented teachers and staff I’ve heard so much about since applying with the district,” Woody said.
“After spending the last several years at the collegiate level of education, I’m looking forward to returning to support K-12 education because I strongly believe in the need to provide exceptional support for principals, teachers and students in Texas public schools. G-PISD is an exceptional district, and I couldn’t be more proud or delighted to join the team.”
Deputy Superintendent Leslie Faught said Woody’s credentials and track record of proven success were key factors in the selection process.
“We had many qualified candidates apply, and a lot of interest in this position,” Faught continued. “(Dr. Woody) comes to us with an incredible amount of experience and professionalism, and is well suited for our specific needs at G-PISD.
“She’ll be a great addition here, and we are excited to have her join us.”
Prior to her collegiate experience and before serving as the executive director of curriculum and instruction at Midlothian ISD, Woody also served as a director and principal at Frankston, Corsicana and Tyler ISDs.
As a K-12 educator, Woody taught both elementary and secondary students in various subjects including English, Science, Technology, Math/Algebra and more. She was a consultant for Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12 as an instructor for educator preparation and also a collegiate educational leadership and policy studies Instructor.
Cavazos said she anticipates the next phase of continuous improvement for student learning in G-PISD will be well supported by Woody’s leadership and experience.
“(Dr. Woody) has a vast array of experience and accolades,” Cavazos added. “She will be able to come on board and transition with ease given her ability to evaluate where we are and help us move forward to achieve our goals across the district.
“We look forward to working with her and embracing her voice among many who serve as employees, leaders, and public servants for our community in support of our amazing students.”
Woody was hired at a salary of $139,068 a year.
She has 32 years of experience in the field of education. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Teaching from Sam Houston State University and a Master of Science in Educational Administration as well as a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Texas A&M University-Commerce. She holds nine educator certifications in Texas, including a principal and superintendent certification.
Among a long list of state committees and awards, Woody was most recently nominated for The University of Texas at Arlington President’s Award for Transformative Online Education. She is a CSL Fellow for the university’s center for serving learning, and a PLC Fellow for the Quality Education Program Professional Learning Community. She’s served on various committees for the Texas Education Agency and has been a state finalist for Texas Administrator of the Year.
Her first day of employment with G-PISD was Wednesday, July 27. Woody said she and her husband, John look forward to moving into the G-P community and getting to know G-PISD teachers, staff and students in the days and weeks to come.