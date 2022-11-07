Sinton resident Donald Davis was one of five Lamar University alumni athletes to be inducted into the university’s Cardinal Hall of Honor Saturday, Oct. 22, during the Beaumont school’s 42nd induction ceremony. The event was held at 10 a.m. in the Setzer Center Ballroom in Beaumont.
That afternoon, the new inductees were also recognized at halftime during the game between LU and Prairie View A&M.
Davis, a 1973 graduate of Sinton High School, first learned that he was named to the Hall of Honor via a telephone call several weeks ago. After the initial call, he received more calls to inform him of the specific details of the ceremony,
While in high school, Davis was active in both football and track and field. And though it was his prowess in track and field that caught the attention of a Lamar University recruiter and led to Davis being awarded a scholarship in that sport, once he got to Beaumont, he also shined on the football field.
As a Hall of Honor inductee, Davis was recognized for his performance in both football and track and field.
As a member of the Cardinal football team, Davis was a two-time All-Southland Conference selection at the position of defensive tackle. With that recognition, Davis became only the fifth player in LU history to receive all-conference honors as a DT. Davis wracked up an impressive total of 230 tackles in his time at Lamar.
Davis also made a name for himself as a discus thrower. He was a three-time SLC individual champion in the event. Davis recorded the fifth-best throw of the SLC championships history (168-11.00). That accomplishment made Davis one of only 32 Southland athletes to become a three-time individual champion in the same event, and one of just three Lamar Cardinals.
When asked how it made him feel to be inducted into the Cardinal Hall of Honor Davis replied, “It’s a great honor. It’s been a long time; but, they didn’t forget about me or my accomplishments at Lamar University. It feels good in my heart. It was an honor and a privilege.”
Though he admits he is proud to have earned the honor for himself, Davis expressed that he is equally as proud to have earned it for the Sinton community.
Three days after the induction Davis said, “ I still haven’t come down yet.”