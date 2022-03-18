The Portland Fire Department had a new pickup truck approved by city council last year to replace the 16-year-old vehicle that had met its life expectancy. The vehicle would be used for local fire fighters to attend training course, bring supplies to fires and would also double as a towing vehicle for their hazardous materials trailer. The department also found a deal at Aransas Pass’ own Allen Samuels Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for the truck and was eager to place the order.
When the Portland FD was ready to purchase the vehicle, it was surprised when it got news that there weren’t any available. At all.
Back in November of last year, Portland City Council members unanimously approved the purchase of a Ram pickup truck for $43,855. Due to car dealership supply chain issues, there were no Ram trucks available with the specifications the department needed.
Fire Chief Jeff Morris said the department then had to begin the process of finding a vehicle all over again and settled for a Ford F-250, which was a task itself. He was promised the availability of the vehicle and is now looking forward to it being delivered in the very near future as city council approved the purchase of the vehicle not to exceed $60,000.
But that one issue is highlighting one that many cities are facing, including Portland, when it comes to city vehicles.
“I let the department directors know that I’m afraid we’re going to see this going forward for the next year or two,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said. “Each department has vehicular needs that we budget for every year and we typically don’t purchase those vehicles until after the Oct. 1 budget begins.
“But because of the extraordinary circumstances I’ve told them to go ahead and begin looking for vehicles for the following budget year.”
Wright said that for some period of time they would have to purchase vehicles as they can find them, just to make sure they have them when needed.
He continued, “So it could be we’ll see some purchases prior to the budget year and throughout the budget year as these vehicles become available and that’s the kind of the issue we have in this case.”
