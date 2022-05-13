Gregory-Portland ISD Athletic Director Brent Davis announced that he’s selected acclaimed Somerset High School girls varsity basketball coach DaJuanna “DJ” Denton, to fill a leadership vacancy for the program after this year’s head coach Terri Pfluger decided to transition to full-time teaching for family reasons.
Since 2016, Denton has been the head girls varsity basketball coach, head boys/girls varsity tennis coach and physical education coach at Somerset High School.
Most recently her basketball team reached the 4A regional semifinals with a 24-16 record for the 2021-22 school year. Just two years after her arrival in Somerset, the team overcame an 8-23 record to become a bi-district qualifier and soon became district co-champions, bi-district champions, area champions and regional quarterfinalists in 2020-21.
“We are extremely proud to welcome Coach Denton to G-P, and honor coach Pfulger’s desire to commit more time to her young children at home – a decision we can fully support and respect,” Davis said.
He also said Pfluger plans to continue teaching at G-P High School and building relationships with her students as well as continuing her commitment to the G-PHS Culinary Arts program.
With regard to finding a new leader for the basketball program, Davis said he is extremely proud to welcome Denton to G-PISD. She is being paid on the teacher pay scale and will receive a coaching stipend, bringing her salary to $88,741 based on the current teacher pay scale.
From 2004-2016, Denton was head girls varsity basketball coach at Hondo High School and led the team from a record of 8-23 and third place in district during the first year to district champions, bi-district champions and area qualifiers with a record of 18-14 by 2006-2007.
Just before Denton left the district, the team reached the regional quarterfinals for a third straight year with a 22-13 record and won the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) 4A award for most made free throws (491 total).
Denton was selected as a South Texas All-Star Coach and named the TABC 3A Coach of the Year for 2009-2010. In previous years, she served as a teacher and coach at Hondo Middle School and John Marshall High School. She was named New Teacher of the Year at H.B. Zachry Middle School in Northside ISD early in her career.
Denton earned a Bachelor of Arts in biology/exercise and sports science from St. Mary’s University, and is a graduate of Needville High School. She played collegiate basketball and was Academic All-Conference, All-Conference, HOT Conference 3-Point Champion, record holder for most field goals made in a game (14), ranked second in career 3-point percentage and recorded the third and fourth highest single game point marks with games of 35 and 34 points.
Denton will join the G-P team beginning Aug. 1, as recommended by Davis and hired by G-PISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos. She will serve as head girls varsity basketball coach while also supporting the physical education program.
“She’s well known across the state for her incredible coaching record. She’s a talented professional and we are fortunate to have her join our team,” Davis said. “She’s got an ability to inspire and motivate young athletes, in addition to knowing the sport, and that’s a winning combination.”
