San Patricio County Department of Public Health (SPCDPH) Community-Based Program (CBP) promoted Breast Cancer Awareness on Friday, Oct. 1, with community health education programs at the San Patricio County Courthouse and Plymouth Annex building.
The annual Wear Pink group photo was taken in the commissioners courtroom that day.
A Breast Cancer Awareness proclamation was presented by CBP Manager Virginia Lopez and signed at the commissioners court hearing on Oct. 4. Lopez briefly shared breast cancer screening guidelines and information about her personal experience as a breast cancer survivor.
The SPCDPH stated that only skin cancer causes more cancer cases in women than breast cancer, and lung cancer is the only cancer that causes more deaths in women than breast cancer. They added about one in eight women, or 13%, will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
Current breast cancer screening guidelines vary by organization but a document with current guidelines can be found at www.cdc.gov/cancer/breast/pdf/breast-cancer-screening-guidelines-508.pdf.
To request a Breast Cancer Awareness presentation for an organization, civic or church group contact Virginia Lopez at 361-587-3541.