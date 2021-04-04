On March 13, several San Patricio County Deputies and Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a report of a cockfight near Mathis on County Road 441.
According to the sheriff’s office, upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Jan Raska found at least 24 vehicles parked around a metal building on the property along with a number of roosters. The property owner, Rigo Zamora, met with the deputy as a large number of patrons hurried to their vehicles and drove off.
“We video recorded every license plate as they departed the property,” Sheriff Oscar Rivera said in a social media post. “Help arrived at the location and saw the sad sight of injured roosters bleeding with some tossed in a burn pit, still alive but dying.
The sheriff said that Zamora was arrested and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals: torture, which is a felony, and was transported to the county jail. He also said that many more arrests are expected for those attending and participating.
“A person commits an offense if he: causes a cock to fight with another cock; participates in the earnings of a cockfight; uses or permits another to use any real estate, building, room, tent, arena or other property for cockfighting; owns or trains a cock with the intent that the cock be used in an exhibition of cockfighting; and attends as a spectator an exhibition of cockfighting,” Rivera added.
Zamora’s bond was set at $5,000.
