Pg2 3-25 Mathis Cockfighting RIng Busted_2.jpg

Shown is the cockfighing ring county deputies found at a home on County Road 441 near Mathis.

 Photo courtesy of San Patricio County Sheriff's Office

On March 13, several San Patricio County Deputies and Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a report of a cockfight near Mathis on County Road 441. 

According to the sheriff’s office, upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Jan Raska found at least 24 vehicles parked around a metal building on the property along with a number of roosters.  The property owner, Rigo Zamora, met with the deputy as a large number of patrons hurried to their vehicles and drove off.

“We video recorded every license plate as they departed the property,” Sheriff Oscar Rivera said in a social media post. “Help arrived at the location and saw the sad sight of injured roosters bleeding with some tossed in a burn pit, still alive but dying.

The sheriff said that Zamora was arrested and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals: torture, which is a felony, and was transported to the county jail. He also said that many more arrests are expected for those attending and participating.    

“A person commits an offense if he: causes a cock to fight with another cock; participates in the earnings of a cockfight; uses or permits another to use any real estate, building, room, tent, arena or other property for cockfighting; owns or trains a cock with the intent that the cock be used in an exhibition of cockfighting; and attends as a spectator an exhibition of cockfighting,” Rivera added.

Zamora’s bond was set at $5,000.

•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•

