Disaster recovery plan set for San Pat County

Sinton – During commissioners court on Monday, Tony Lamberth, long-term recovery coordinator from HELP Disaster Management, announced the organization’s plan for long-term disaster recovery for San Patricio County.
“We are drafting a Post-Disaster Recovery Plan, which will define our remaining challenges in recovery, and our desired path to overcome those challenges,” said Lamberth.
Two years after Hurricane Harvey hit the Coastal Bend area, communities within the area are still in recovery.
According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Harvey is the second costliest hurricane in existence ($125 billion).
In partnership with the Harte Institute at TAMUCC and San Patricio County, HELP Disaster Management has drafted a Post-Disaster Recovery Plan that will focus on incorporating “Whole Community Planning” into the process.
Lamberth explained what “Whole Community Planning” means.
“A means by which residents, emergency management practitioners, organizational and community leaders, and government officials can collectively understand and assess the needs of their respective communities and determine the best ways to organize and strengthen their assets,” Lamberth said.
The plan is designed to help communities improve their resiliency and provides how-to guidance for communities to start their mitigation planning and disaster-recovery planning processes.
Over the next couple of weeks, the team will be traveling to different municipalities within the county for a presentation and facilitated discussion about the recovery process for each town.
“Participation in the facilitated conversations will produce input for the Post-Disaster Recovery Plan,” Lamberth said.
The team will pass out a survey designed to gather input from recovery support functions focus groups.
These include groups that focus on economic, community planning and capacity building, housing, health/social services, infrastructure and national and cultural resources.
Sara Williams, county emergency management director for San Patricio County, said that the input from the community will assist the team in overcoming gaps that they will encounter for solving future problems.
“So what we’re looking for is input from the community about what are our biggest roadblocks and moving forward and recovering from Harvey. And how would we like to go about overcoming those? And what are our gaps?” Williams said.
“And then, ultimately, we would like to look at how we (better be prepared) if something (like Harvey) happens again, so that we don’t have the same problems we’ve had.”