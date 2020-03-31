SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – Usually with big business comes big jobs. With big jobs comes more money, and with more money comes better lives for the communities and its residents which leads to sales tax money poured into cities, and everyone is happy in a flourishing economy.
But with more money comes more problems. Or it should be said, with big industry sometimes comes big problems.
Problematic plastics
Back in 2016, numerous residents gathered at a meeting to oppose the then proposed ExxonMobil/SABIC plastics facility which was looking at an area in Gregory, down the road from the Gregory-Portland High School, to build its 1,350 acres, $10 billion facility. Among other types of plastics, ethylene from an ethane steam cracker would be creating small plastic pellets which would be shipped out and used for packaging, bottles, containers and various sized pipes.
At that meeting angry residents explained that the emissions created by the plant would be dangerous to citizens and that noise created during construction would interrupt the high school located down the road.
At the end of 2016 the Portland City Council even opposed the plant and asked if they could find another place to build their multi-billion dollar facility.
After months of debate, Gulf Coast Growth Ventures would announce the selection of San Patricio County as the new site of the world-scale petrochemical plant.
But during this time of economic excitement, a little more than 75 miles northeast of Gregory, the small town of Point Comfort located on Port Lavaca Bay, was dealing with catastrophic plastic pellet pollution, known as nurdles, that severely damaged that community as highlighted in the Netflix series, according to those interviewed for the film.
And it was coming from Formosa Plastics, a plant similar to the one being built in San Patricio County.
Show and tell
While Formosa Plastics has been causing issues for the residents of Point Comfort for decades, it was a recent Netflix documentary series “Dirty Money” that featured their story and brought their plight to national attention.
“They are a mess, let me tell you,” said fourth generation fisherwoman and a plaintiff in the lawsuit Diane Wilson who was also featured in the Netflix documentary. “They have literally taken over the entire town; they own that town now. Half the people left because of the pollution, and Formosa bought them all out.
“The school was bought out; there’s no school there anymore. There was a little park, but it’s polluted so they bought it. They bought everything; they own it; they have taken over the entire community.”
Wilson has been following the updates of new plastic plants from California to Louisiana including ExxonMobil-SABIC which she said,“That’s a bad one. It’s very, very big so you’re going to have as much trouble as we did.”
GCGV does have a series of programs set in place to better work with communities like the Good Neighbor Program which has an Environmental Stewardship component.
On their website the conservation initiative under that component says that they will “Support Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program; consult CBBEP on water conservation initiatives for the site (water usage, drainage, wildlife habitats).
Public and Government Affairs Manager for Gulf Coast Growth Ventures ExxonMobil Chemical Company Brandon Maxwell said in a statement, “Gulf Coast Growth Ventures’ (GCGV) commitment to continuing to be a good neighbor certainly includes a focus on environmental stewardship. As part of that, GCGV has developed a series of control measures designed specifically to help mitigate impacts to the community and the local environment. We also have processes in place to recapture pellets and keep them on site, including facilities inside the process areas designed to filter out any pellets that may be mixed in with water before it is safely discharged.”
The statement also read that their commitment includes participation in a program called Operation Clean Sweep Blue (OCS Blue) which according to the website is “a campaign dedicated to helping every plastic resin handling operation achieve zero pellet, flake and powder loss. The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) and the American Chemistry Council (ACC) invite companies to take their commitment — an annual pledge committing to OCS principles by plastics companies or plastics employees — to the next level.”
Visiting the program’s website at opcleansweep.org/ocs-blue, they also list Formosa Plastics Corporation in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Formosa Plastics Corporation in Point Comfort as two of the programs partners.
Formosa Plastics in Port Comfort settled a lawsuit in October for $50 million in which a judge ruled the company illegally dumped billions of plastic pellets and other pollutants into Lavaca Bay — a major contradiction to the OSC Blue program campaign as chronicled in the Netflix documentary.
Patrol on the go
One of the main things that kicked this investigation into gear was talking with director of the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve Jace Tunnell about a different industrial plant coming to San Pat County that will be the focus of another article in next week’s edition.
Tunnell created Nurdle Patrol, a worldwide citizen science initiative spearheaded by the University of Texas at Austin’s Marine Science Institute and its Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve. The organization was created as a Facebook group by Tunnell to recruit concerned citizens and have them collect the plastic pellets along the coast with findings now coming as far as Xcalak, Mexico and Truro, Nova Scotia.
Formosa’s $50 million settlement actually entitles Nurdle Patrol to $1 million in support; more information can be found at nurdlepatrol.org.
“ExxonMobil-SABIC will be making the polyethylene pellets, and that’s what folks are collecting with the citizen science project we have called Nurdle Patrol,” Tunnell said. “Volunteers go out and collect plastic pellets from all over the place.
“So, this site has been sampled right where their storm water is going to be because that’s where all these plastic pellets will be getting into the waterway if a spill occurs. So, it’s already been sampled all around that area, and zero pellets were found.”
Tunnell said that there is now a baseline for the volunteer citizen science study the Nurdle Patrol team will be conducting over the next few years. Anyone wishing to volunteer to be part of the study can visit missionaransas.org.
Tunnell also said that he’s seen this all before; it’s been happening for decades. New industry comes in, and then there’s a boom and a bust, but what’s left behind is what really matters. Will the community still be here pollutant free, or will the waterways be filled with plastic pellets like Point Comfort?
“The ExxonMobil-SABBIC plant which will be discharging wastewater into La Quinta Ship Channel, but the storm water will be discharged into Aransas River right at the mouth of Copano Bay,” Tunnell added. “They are supposed to be using 25 million gallons a day – five times the amount as (Steel Dynamics, Inc.).
“So what is that going to do?
“You think about some of the areas up there in Galveston Bay, and it’s closed to eating trout, because of high PCB (polychlorinated biphenyl) levels.
“I’m all for jobs and a better economy, and development is going to come, but let’s do it in a way to where the next generation doesn’t have bad air quality or they can eat fish out of the bay.”