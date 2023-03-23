The All Dog Costume Parade Contest will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday
This is one of Windfest’s most popular events. Dogs dress up in their best, or weirdest, outfits to win first place. In the past, dogs have been dressed up as former politicians, film characters and even ballerinas.
One of the most interesting events is the Dachshund Dash, where Dachshund breed dogs race against one another for a cash prize. Dachshunds come from all around the Coastal bend for a chance to win this race.
This year’s race will take place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.