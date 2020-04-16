Donations sought for 88-year-old Taft fire victim

TAFT – A fire on April 15 left an 88-year-old Taft man without a home.
The Taft Fire Department was called to a house fire on Wednesday afternoon on Bravo Street, but there was little they could do as flames had already engulfed the home.
The man’s granddaughter, Alyssa Torres, started a GoFundMe page to help him out and wrote, “My heart is so hurt for my welo. Today he has lost his house to a horrible fire. He has nothing except the clothes and shoes he’s wearing today. He was very sad of all the food he had and everything in the house he’s ever known is now gone. My welo is 88 years old; he’s one kind-hearted man, and he tries to make the best of everything.”
Click here to make a donation.