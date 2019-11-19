SINTON – On the surface, a deal to sell more than 700 acres of San Patricio County land – one parcel of which the historic Dougherty House sits on – seems like a pretty simple decision.
San Patricio was given the land but had to maintain it, along with the old house, and have it open for public use. The properties are located in the Old San Patricio area.
The county has not done that, with county commissioners voting to shut down County Road 899 in 2014 due to “.... mischievous stuff that goes on during the dark hours at the end of that road,” said former County Judge Terry A. Simpson at the time.
Also during that time as well, the electronic gate leading down the road where the land is located was to remain open during business hours, which over the past few years has not been.
The county has not held up its end of the bargain, so it’s time to find someone who will, right?
It’s beneath the surface where things get tricky. And, to some, upsetting.
“I believe last year (Certified Public Accountant) Paul Baen approached the court and gave a presentation about looking towards maybe doing something with this property,” Public Information Officer Desiree’ Voth said.
“We’ve looked into it and, at this point in time really, we’re looking for direction from the court.
“What would you like to pursue?
“The only options that are available for the court are either to retain it or sell it. We’ve been working with the GLO (Texas General Land Office) and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), to basically see what procedures we would have to follow.”
Those procedures include that the properties would have to be sold using a competitive bid process as well as paying back the $1 million grant the county used to purchase the properties.
Voth said, “I spoke with the Dougherty House (owners) last week and I think they’ve had additional conversations with Paul (Baen). They’re looking at possibly repairing that house, so my recommendation on that property would be to give it back to the Dougherty House if you guys decide to do that and then let them decide what they want to do.”
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs mentioned that the Rachel Foundation, which owns hundreds of acres adjacent to the San Pat County property, has shown interest in taking over the property from the county.
Baen explained that there was a revision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services where they could actually deed property directly to 501(c)(3) organizations such as the Rachel Foundation, whereas NOAA originally could only deed property to governmental agencies, such as the county.
It seems the issue with that option would be that the county would still have to pay the $1 million grant.
Baen continued, “So basically what we have ascertained is that the first step will be for the commissioners court to determine whether or not the court has an interest, and it transfers the property from the county to the Rachel Foundation.
“If that transfer moves forward, all the existing restrictions and responsibilities are assumed by Rachel, instead of San Pat County.”
Meaning the Rachel Foundation would have to have the Dougherty House repaired and open it to the public, with repair cost estimates ranging from $200,000 to $500,000.
On a side note, the Rachel Foundation has dealt with roof issues which the Dougherty House is suffering from on other historical homes such as the Centennial House in downtown Corpus Christi.
The Dougherty Foundation also has first refusal rights on any sale and must be offered the property first before anything can move forward.
Former San Patricio County Emergency Management Coordinator William “Ski” Zagorski, who also looked after that property, was in attendance and said, “For a person that has probably spent a few thousand hours of volunteer time in that park near and dear to my heart, the fact that 184 years ago Ira Westover left Goliad and had a battle just across from the Dougherty Property.
“For someone who is the vice chair of the San Pat Historical Society, I’d be remiss not to mention that there has been numerous Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, track teams, birdwatchers and horseback riders that have used that property over the years.
“One of the things that we questioned back in 2004 was the fact that we worried that this day would come. When future courts would probably try to sell the property, and it was written into the title of the property – check with the county clerk’s office which has it on file, and also North Shore Title company – that the county would own this property in perpetuity.
“To me, that means forever.”
Commissioners did vote to allow the pursuit of the property sale, which means that no one is essentially selling anything yet; they will just pursue the action and see what comes of it.
“From deep in my heart, I have love for that property, and all the parts of the county. I ask that they don’t sell,” Zagorski concluded.
