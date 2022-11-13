National stories over the past month have cautioned U.S. consumers that a transportation crisis could be in store. With diesel fuel inventories at their lowest levels since 2008, thus driving the price higher, organizations like the American Farm Bureau Federation have warned about the looming impact.
As of Oct. 31, the average U.S. on-highway price of diesel was $5.32 per gallon - $1.59 higher than the same point last year.
“Many farmers and ranchers are concerned they won’t be able to break even, much less make a profit,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “It’s not just on-farm costs taking a toll. High diesel and gasoline prices, among other increased costs, all affect the food supply chain, starting at the farm and continuing to the grocery store…”
The AFBF projected, earlier this year, that
fuel, lube and electricity were expected to increase 34 percent in 2022.
Diesel’s impact on farming goes well beyond the fuel used to power farm equipment. Deliveries cost more and are harder to get. Combined with a drought and lack of federal funding causing traffic jams on the Mississippi River, and potential labor strikes in the rail industry, suppliers and consumers are justifiably concerned.
San Patricio farmer Charles Ring has his concerns, too. It’s just that diesel costs aren’t at the top of the list.
“Yes, [diesel] prices are important,” Ring said. “But they’ve been up and down before. I’m not too worried about that.”
In fact, many organizations have indicated that a diesel shortage doesn’t mean the nation will run out of the fuel, and Ring likely is correct to not worry about the issue.
The website Verify.com interviewed a Houston-based oil expert, Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, LLC. The website has earned a reputation for digging deep into issues, and Lipow says there’s nothing to worry about.
“We will not run out of diesel in 25 days unless we simply stopped producing or importing and drew down inventory,” he told Verify. “I know of no government agency predicting the country will run out of diesel by Thanksgiving.”
Bigger concerns
Charles Ring, president of Ring Bros. Farms, said several external factors have all combined to create much larger concerns for farmers in San Patricio County.
“What we’re paying for fertilizer is a major issue,” he said. “In fact, I just bought and paid for all my fertilizer for 2023… I had to pre-pay it.”
Ring did that to lock in a set price, though he also acknowledged not all farmers in the area would be able to do that.
“I’d say it’s the biggest issue we face,” he said.
Ring’s farm is half corn, one-quarter cotton, and one-quarter sorghum. It’s the cotton, this year, that has become a pain-point, and the problem lies with the lingering impacts of COVID-19 and the way the Chinese have handled the virus with complete lockdowns.
“It looks like they’re going to have another lockdown, and that drives the price of cotton lower,” he said. China is a heavy international manufacturing center, and the productivity of Chinese firms has a direct impact on the price of cotton. When there are lockdowns of complete cities, Ring said that has a direct impact on the price.
If those headwinds haven’t been enough, Ring said the labor shortage across the nation is being felt in South Texas just the same. In fact, some of the region’s prosperity is coming at a cost to farmers.
“I’m having a hard time finding help,” he said. “And one of the problems is that I’m competing with the higher salaries being paid at some of the new manufacturers in the area.”
With the addition of companies like Steel Dynamics and Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, Ring said there are now better-paying jobs in the region.
And that’s not all, according to Ring. The continued hiking of interest rates will have a major impact on farmers who take lines of credit to fund operations. Ring said his farm usually takes out a $2 million line each year to help fund capital expenditures.
“We’re paying prime-plus, and just think about how much more that is in interest for farmers,” he said. “I’m hoping I don’t have to use all of it next year.”
New challenges
As Ring shifts his focus to 2023, he said there are other looming concerns for area farmers. Along with continued environmental regulations that make work more expensive, he’s particularly concerned about the changes coming to Mexican imports of corn.
Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has indicated that, beginning in 2024, Mexico will no longer allow the import of GMO-grown corn in the nation.
“That’s a big deal for me. Every bit of what I raise is GMO,” Ring said. “It’s not as big a deal for most farmers down here, but it is further north up in Bee County.”
Ring said he doesn’t know that Mexico will be able to enforce the new regulations, as they will see a drastic decrease in supply. But he knows that could be an issue.
Farmers, Ring said, are used to difficult conditions. He’s been in the business since 1977, and he can remember high interest rates and labor shortages before.
If he can’t sell his corn, Ring said he’d switch to more feed grains.
“People aren’t going out of business,” he said. “Insurance will be set in December, so we should know about that pretty soon.”