San Patricio County Health Authority Dr. James Mobley is watching COVID-19 cases spike, and not from the sidelines. His clinic is filling up with COVID-19 patients, but there’s a difference this time around.
While there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, Mobley and his colleagues think that while previous spikes usually last around eight weeks, this one may be entering its final stages after only four weeks due to many residents being vaccinated.
“We’re thinking this may be short lived, but right now cases are still going straight up – hospitalizations are up,” he told commissioners last week. “But this wave is not associated with significant increase in fatalities.”
Mobley said he was privileged to be on a phone call with the White House earlier this month, and they said those vaccinated have less than a one in 100 chance of catching COVID-19, less than one in 25,000 that residents would be hospitalized and less than one in 100,000 chance of a person dying from the virus.
“The COVID vaccine is very safe and effective,” Mobley said. “The vaccine works, please tell your friends to get the vaccine.”
He said that while there is no need for a vaccine booster shot due to the delta variant at this moment, his clinic is ready to deliver those if needed.
He also said that while there is no mask mandate, those who are not vaccinated should wear masks when out in public and those who are vaccinated should wear masks when in large groups.
“As the health authority, I urge you, if you don’t have your vaccine and you step outside the door, you need to wear a mask,” Mobley said. “If you have a chronic disease and have your vaccine, you may still want to consider wearing a mask if you’re in closer quarters with others.”
