While the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, San Patricio County added 123 new confirmed cases as of last Monday with another eight fatalities added to the total 195 of residents that have died from the virus so far.
A recent graph provided by SPC Health Authority Dr. James Mobley shows that the county infection rate is currently at 6.7% compared to 4.3% in February.
“The best way I can describe COVID right now is it’s like we’re riding a roller coaster and we’re at that balance where we start to come down,” Mobley said. “We’re seeing a slight decrease both nationwide and statewide in COVID. It’s not spiking anymore so we’re getting there.”
He also added that the county is slightly lower than Aransas, Kleberg and Nueces counties in infection rates while Victoria, Refugio and Bee counties are soaring with 12.9%, 11.9% and 12.6% respectively.
As of last week, Texas reached 59,090 deaths due to COVID-19.
There was a surge in vaccinations earlier this year when the vaccine became available, there has only been a one-percentage point increase recently with a total of 54% of county residents being fully vaccinated.
To help bolster those numbers, Mobley is instituting a mail campaign that will feature facts about vaccines that will be mailed throughout the county to encourage unvaccinated residents to get the shot.
Mobley also noted that a poll conducted by Axios-Ipsos showed that in March of this year, 34% of Americans said they were unlikely to get the vaccine. The number has now dropped to 20% with the numbers updated just three weeks ago.
There has also been talks of more variants along with celta which has seemingly overtaken the U.S. While beta and gamma variants have been found in other countries, the one people seem to be talking about the most is the MU variant.
U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a statement that they are taking it very serious but it is not anywhere near as dominant as the delta variant is.
Mobley added, “The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has not designated it as variant because it’s not considered a threat.
“But stay tuned.”
