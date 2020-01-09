Early morning Sinton ISD bus wreck

SINTON – Sinton students got quite the shock this morning on their way to school.
According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, a Sinton ISD bus was stopped on U.S. Highway 181 Business loading students with its lights flashing when a vehicle smashed into the back of it.
Sheriff Rivera said two students were reported to have minor injuries and were transported by local EMS and two children from the SUV were taken to the hospital by the family to get checked out after complaining of head and stomach pains.
Sheriff’s deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers were on scene and the sheriff’s office reminds morning commuters to be careful when approaching school busses.