San Patricio voters won’t have many local races to pick when they begin heading to the polls this week for early voting. Many of them, however, will need to decide whether to borrow $246.5 million in bond money.
In local elections, all voters in the county will decide between incumbent David Krebs (R) and challenger Rudy Davila (D) in the County Judge race, and incumbent Denise Janak (R) and Leticia Garcia (D) in the race for County Treasurer.
In a sign of how little attention is on these races, neither Krebs or Davila appears to even have a campaign website. Krebs does have a Facebook page that has been updated only once, in August, when campaign signs were being placed across the county. Davila does not even appear to have a Facebook page.
Along with statewide races, including incumbent Gov. Greg Abbot being challenged by Beto O’Rourke, county residents who live in the Gregory-Portland Independent School District will be asked to either support or reject three separate bond propositions totaling $246.5 million.
Prop A will ask voters to approve or reject $145.6 million to fund design, construction and renovation, among other things, of school facilities.
Prop B asks for $43.4 million for a multi-purpose center/fieldhouse. Prop C asks for $53.6 million for a new visual and performing arts facility, including a new high school band hall.
“Our school board is encouraging everyone to vote their voice -- please learn, and please vote in this election and every election,” said G-PISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos. “Exercising our civic duty is important, so as we like to say -- ‘G-P VOTES.’”
While explaining bond issues is often complex for school districts, G-PISD has released a number of video explainers trying to help voters understand the issues and who will pay for the borrowed money.
“We are doing all we can to be good stewards of tax dollars, involve our community in project planning – as we’ve done for the projects proposed in Bond 2022 – and also continue to plan ahead so our district and community are prepared for what is to come in the next few years and the next few decades,” Cavazos said.
Early voting locations across the county include:
• SPC Elections Office: 410 W. Market, Sinton
• Portland Community Center: 2000 Billy G Webb, Portland
• Aransas Pass Civic Center: 700 W Wheeler, Aransas Pass
• Humble Community Center: 2821 Main St., Ingleside
• Odem Planter’s Co-op: 200 N Voss, Odem
• Taft Kiva Hut: 401 Park St., Taft
• Mathis City Hall Annex: 401 E. San Patricio, Mathis