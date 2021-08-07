The iron and steel facility Voestalpine Texas LLC is once again looking to get a big check from San Patricio County due to an agreement which can’t end soon enough in the eyes of County Judge David Krebs.
In 2013, the county entered into a Chapter 381 Economic Development Incentive Agreement that states as long as Voestalpine complies with employing more than 150 workers and paying its taxes on time – which amount to $3,090,935.05 in management and operations (M&O) and $645,059.86 in road & bridge county special taxes, for a total of $3,735,994.91 – it is entitled to an 90% reimbursement.
Under the terms of the agreement, the $740 million plant is again due $3,362,395.42 from the county for the last fiscal year.
The county will again keep the difference, which amounts to $373,599.49.
The agreement lasts through 2024. The total amount of taxes paid by the company during the life of the agreement was unavailable at press time.
Krebs said that when the agreement was made, the county may have been looking to add more jobs, which prompted it to sign the agreement, but added that, while they have been approached to make the same type of agreement with other large businesses, the county will never do it again.
In a letter to Krebs, Voestalpine CEO Stefan Einfalt respectfully requested the funds and thanked San Patricio County for its unwavering support.
The economic agreement is one of many the county has with new industry that was looking for a home in the county with most lasting 10 years, as is the case with Voestalpine. Since taking office in 2019, Judge Krebs has stated that new business and industry won’t be treated the same when it comes to tax abatements and that they are costing the county millions because, while he’s grateful for the business, they won’t provide funds to repair roads and bridges, which they often use for large equipment and vehicles.
At the state of the county luncheon in 2019, Krebs said that the county has $16.6 billion of growth assets evaluation of taxes in the county with $7 billion locked up in tax abatements. With extensions on some of those abatements, it brings the total up to $8.7 billion.
“I had a good idea of what I was getting into with the industry,” Krebs said later that year. “I knew we needed to look at the abatement schedule and we needed to start getting those pilot payments up front from the industry to help run the county.
“We need that money coming in up front so we can operate and do things that we need to do.”
With three more years left in the agreement with Voestalpine, at last week’s commissioners court meeting, Krebs laughed, “Hopefully this 381 rolls off the books here pretty quick.”
