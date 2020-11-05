PORTLAND – With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing and an election a few days away, it’s really hard to tell what the future will hold. And even though it may seem impossible to predict what the county’s economy will look like, it didn’t stop economic leaders from trying.
Last week the Portland Chamber of Commercehosted a luncheon titled Economic Road Map: Driving Our Future.
“When I was asked to look at the future, I can tell you that with COVID-19 everything is up for grabs,” TAMUCC Regents Professor of Economics Dr. Jim Lee. “I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow and I don’t know what the election is going to do here in Texas.”
Lee did point out that even with all the new jobs being created in San Pat County, the local unemployment rate is still pretty high.
“Actually, I raised this issue yesterday with one of my colleagues and a staff member,” Lee said. “And he said, yeah, it’s kind of like a spillover effect. You are helping out the rest of the metro area, but not yourself. You are creating jobs for us.”
He added that even though this is happening, the county is still bringing in lots of sales tax revenue, while places like Corpus Christi can’t even hold meetings the size of a luncheon.
He added that the re-opening process is better in San Pat County than Nueces County.
“It helps explain why right now, in this year, San Patricio County is doing much better,” Lee continued. “Sales tax collections are doing better from one month to the next, better than Nueces County and Corpus Christi.”
He said that in the future one of the things that will grow and become even more dominant in the area is exports, such as oil, which will become a dominant force in the very near future.
San Patricio County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Foster Edwards explained the process of bringing new business in to the county and how the process works.
“Whatever you do, whatever any of us does, impacts the economy,” Edwards said. “The economy is created when money changes hands. You buy something, you sell something, you fill up with gas – if you buy gas in Corpus Christi, you improve Nueces County’s economy. If you buy gas here, you improve San Patricio County’s economy.
“And I’m not saying don’t buy gas in Corpus Christi – well, yes I am – but you really need to think about the fact that you have an impact. You have an impact on the economy, on the state, on the region, on the county and on the city where you live.
“And you need to be mindful of that.”
He added that big companies are always looking at San Pat County, most of the time without anyone knowing. They research the area, the cities and talk to the people in the area to try and gauge if the county is the right place for their company.
“Whenever we get a new organization here, whether it’s Gulf Coast Growth Ventures or Cheniere or whatever is in the pipeline down the road, they know a lot about us before they even take a look at us,” Edwards said.
“They talk about us, they research us on the internet, they look at news stories about us.
“They see things about us that we don’t even know.”
Edwards told a story about him talking a potential client to a local restaurant and the interested party asked the waitress what she thought of Portland. She replied, saying she hated it there and couldn’t wait to get enough money and leave.
“I said, you know this is a great place,” Edwards added. “I’m sorry, she said that. Maybe she was having a bad day.
“The first thing to know is the impact you can have so be positive about where you live. Bloom where you’re planted
“All those kind of things are important.”
Growing the economy for the future is also not always about bringing in money. It’s about the community and residents that there.
Edwards mentioned that two pretty big companies were looking to move into San Pat County but the EDC turned them down for environmental reasons.
He said the county doesn’t want to bring a company here that has a bad environmental track record.
“We care about our environment and I know you do, too,” Edwards said. “We serve you, the constituents, and we want to have people like GCGV that really go above and beyond the requirements of TCEQ and other places.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•