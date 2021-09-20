An elderly man from Odem reported missing to the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office was found safe.
As originally posted on Facebook by San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera on Friday, Sept. 3, Daniel E. Davila, a 74-year-old disabled vet, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 31 when he left his residence that evening to attend church. Family and friends were worried for his well-being, and the San Pat Sheriff’s Office put out a call to county residents to report if they had any information of his whereabouts.
Two days later, on Sunday, Sept. 5, Davila was located by the Odem Police Department. He was still in Odem.
“He is safe and well,” Sheriff Rivera said on his Facebook post. “Thank you for your support.”
