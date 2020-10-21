Election Administrator Hill calms chaos ahead of election

SINTON – What a year it’s been so far. On top of the COVID-19 pandemic causing businesses to close and now attempt to reopen, residents struggling to get by without more stimulus help and quite simply trying to adjust to a new way of living with the virus, it is also an election year.
And the San Patricio County Elections Office is not immune to the chaos as they dealt with court cases, adding candidates at the last minute and ballot reprints to try and get their mail-in ballots to residents on time.
San Patricio County Election Administrator Pam Hill said the county will only mail out a ballot if requested by the voter.
“Everyone has been asking when mail-in ballots will be sent out. We have increases by probably about 65 percent,” San Patricio County Election Administrator Pam Hill said.
One of the delays was that, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, 82 percent more voting rights cases have been filed this year compared to the same time during the last presidential election. Some of the cases may or may not have direct effect on San Patricio County.
The Supreme Court of Texas made a ruling on Sept. 15 to add additional Green candidates to the ballot for state positions. The county ballots were already being printed when this happened so they were forced to stop and redo the ballots and get them printed again.
While they were doing their in-house testing to ensure the ballots were correct and everything was working fine, they got a call from Sinton ISD’s attorney saying he had given the wrong bond amount to the elections office and apologized. He also offered to pay for the reprints as the ballots were redone once more, printed and shipped for Hill’s staff to test and prepare them again.
By Monday of last week, Hill said everything was good and she had a stack of ballots ready to mail out.
However, she said there are many organizations and parties sending out ballots by mail applications, therefore it is not uncommon for a county voter to get four or more applications in the mail. She added that the county elections office does not need residents to fill each one out and send them in.
To add fuel to a chaotic election season, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced last week that mayoral candidate Zul Mirza Mohamed of Carrollton was arrested on 84 counts of mail ballot application fraud and 25 counts of unlawful possession of an official mail ballot. If convicted, Mohamed faces up to 20 years in prison for these offenses.
Luckily here in San Pat County, the elections office is dealing with more good news than bad.
Hill added that the elections office also just received a $62,236 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life that can be used for election administration needs. She can use the funds to create up to 30 additional temporary election workers which is something any elections office would love to have due to the lack of volunteers at polling places due to COVID-19.
“We needed more temporary help so this came just at the right time,” Hill said. “Because we only have two phone lines – and they are ringing off the wall – my girls don’t have time to get their work done and answer questions on the upcoming election.
“I feel like it’s a blessing we got this grant at the right time.”
FBI Director Christopher Wray warned voters by saying, “The steady drumbeat of misinformation and amplification of small instructions, I worry, contribute over time to a lack of confidence in American voters and citizens in the validity of their vote. That would be a perception, not a reality … but I worry that people will take on a perception of futility because of all the noise and obfuscation that’s generated.
“The world of social media and instant news has led to false or partially true information circulating about the election process. Don’t always believe everything you read, get the facts straight from your local election’s office or a reputable source. Coffee shop talk or gossip at the hair salon is usually just partial information; stay informed by asking the questions directly from an election official or go to the Secretary of State website if you need more information. False information is what puts our elections at risk.”
Voters with questions can call the San Patricio County elections office at 361-364-6121 or email spc.absentee@co.san-patricio.tx.us.
