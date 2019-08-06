SINTON — San Patricio County commissioners heard the proposed 2020 budget on Monday. And while most readers don’t usually find budget hearings very exciting, this one may be a little different.
While the budget isn’t set in stone just yet, there are some promising items included in the 2020 proposed budget that concern residents countywide.
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs started out by stating that the entire asset value of the county is $16.6 billion. With $8.67 billion under some sort of abatement, Krebs said that leaves about $37 million worth of income the county is missing out on.
“So we’re heavy in abatements and exemptions instead of total taxable property that we can touch, which is something this court is really going to look at over the next couple of years,” Krebs said.
“That’s a staggering number we’re leaving on the table.
“I know eventually it’s going to catch up, but we really have to watch it here for the next three or four years to try and get caught up in five years.”
Employee raises
At Monday’s hearing, Krebs said the county is going to have a 10% reduction in health coverage for employees as well as each dependent.
“With that 10%, we’re going to turn around and share with the non-elected officials,” Krebs said.
County Auditor David Wendel added, “We are extremely fortunate with the health plan generated reserves that we believe are in excess of what we need to cover our actuarial liability plus our runoff.
“So we thought it was time to start cutting back on our premiums so that employees can take advantage of that.”
He said because of the savings, each county employee may receive a $1,000 flat raise should the budget pass.
Raises for elected officials are not included in the 2020 budget.
The county is also still conducting an investigation into employees salaries to make sure their pay is in accordance with time and experience they have in their positions.
Sheriff’s office radios
The sheriff’s office is in need of an upgrade for its radio system, which could cost upwards of $1 million. Commissioners understanding the office’s need have proposed splitting the cost over two years.
“That’s the best way we can do it – split it up – instead of dropping $1 million to $1.5 million on the budget this year,” Krebs said.
Road and bridge
With some savvy thinking, Wendel has come up with a way to cut down borrowing costs as well as the county debt, all the while adding money for road and bridge work throughout the county.
What he’s doing is he’s taking three cents per dollar out of the general fund and adding it to the road and bridge fund, generating approximately $2.5 million for road work.
“You’ll still get that what you normally get, and more,” Wendel continued. “But this $2.5 million will go into a separate fund that we’ll use countywide and try to continue what we’ve been doing with this borrowed money at the rate of $2.5 million a year.
“We’re going to try to continue to address roads and drainage moving forward on a countywide basis because we do recognize that in the current system some of the road and bridge funds are split roughly based on the percentage of miles.
“Some precincts are still having a difficult time taking care of those issues that they need to address while others don’t.
“I think it’s our best method of trying to address the issues that we still have with roads and drainage throughout the county.”
Other county budget items
Wendel said that the county increased ambulance and fire subsidies almost 60% for the county.
A county engineer was also added to the budget for 2020 to help with the increase of pipelines coming into the area as well as new road projects on the horizon.
“We feel like that position could potentially pay for itself just in savings of having to hire an engineer for road projects,” Wendel said.
For the county juvenile detention center, they had 10 part-time positions and were dealing with the issue of keeping 10 spots full while working them less than 1,540 hours a year or else they will be considered full-time employees for insurance purposes.
The center worked the numbers and found that if they cut the 10 positions down to four full-time employees, they would save $15,000.
While not an enormous amount, the county auditor is always pleased with any amount of savings.
Tax rate
County leaders are proposing a tax rate lower than last year but one that will bring in more money.
They are proposing a rate of $0.5056 per $100 valuation. Last year’s rate was $0.516324 per $100 valuation. The effective rate, the amount that would have brought in the same amount as last year, is $0.470577.
This means that a homeowner, with a home valued at $100,000, will pay about $10 less in taxes this year.
Commissioners have scheduled two public hearing about the tax rate, Aug. 12 and 19, both at 9 a.m. in the courtroom.
Mission accomplished
Wendel added one more tidbit of information at the end of commissioners court.
“One of the key issues I did want to point out is that it’s taking us several years to get here,” Wendel said. “We’ve been striving to get to 30% reserve in the general fund and this budget does accomplish that.
“Just barely, but it does get us there.”
Commissioner Pct. 4 Howard Gillespie added, “Thank you, Mr. Wendel; we appreciate all your work.
“I’m glad you’re doing it and I’m not,” he added laughing.