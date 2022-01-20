San Patricio and Aransas Counties adults may enter foods and cultural arts in the San Patricio and Aransas Counties Agricultural and Homemakers Show to be held Jan. 24 to Jan. 29.
The event will be held at the San Patricio County Civic Center, 219 West 5th St. in Sinton.
For adults, there are two divisions, food and cultural arts. There is no limit on the number of entries per exhibitor. The entry fee per item is $3.
Entries must have been made by a San Patricio or Aransas Counties resident. The actual item may not have been entered in any previous adult division; however, a newly made item in the same class is acceptable.
Entries must have been completed within the past year. Refrigeration is not available for food items
Check in for cultural arts entries will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24. Check in for foods is from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 25. Check out time for all items will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.
The food division will consist of 15 classes including, quick bread (one loaf), yeast bread, (one loaf or six rolls) fruit pies (no refrigeration, cream or pumpkin), pound cake, iced multi-layer cake, cookie bars (6), cookie drops (6), cookies other (6), brownies (6), candy (6), cake mix speciality cake (must change appearance and/or flavor of cake mix), bundt cake, jams, jellies and preserves ( one jar), salsa and sauces (one jar); and pickled items (one jar).
The cultural arts division will consist of the following classes: afghans, tablecloths, bedspreads, blankets and throws (knitted, crocheted and weaving); ceramics, China, porcelain and pottery; craft painting - tole and decorative, stenciling (may include wood, metal, glass, fabric and gourds; decorated garments - purchased or handmade (embellished or decorated with fabric, ribbons, trim, stones and/or lace) - clothing and accessories; fabric creations (must be made of fabric) - may include dolls, animals, baskets, pillows, braided rugs, door stops, crochet rag rugs, etc.; fiber arts - crocheting, knitting, tatting, macramé and spinning - may include clothing, doilies, scarves and other small items; garments and accessories handmade - sewing; needlework - needlepoint, crewel, embroidery, candlewicking, smocking and counted cross-stitch; machine embroidery; holiday or seasonal decoration - any holiday, any medium; jewelry - may include beads, clay, paper, shells, stones, watercolor and wood; painting - oils, watercolors, all others; drawing - pencil, charcoal, all other; paper - may include note cards and pages; traditional scrapbooks (handmade); digitally produced scrapbooks (computer, Shutterfly, Creative Memories, etdc; photography - photo paper, black and white; photo paper - color and any other medium (canvas, glass, wood and fiber) - no larger than 16x20; quilts (hand quilted, machine quilted); quilts (hand /machine quilted and constructed by two or more members; wall hanging - quilted; wall hanging - not quilted; and miscellaneous (items that do not fit any other category.
Contact the San Patricio County Extension Office at 361-587-3400 for additional information and complete class details.