SINTON – Thousands of students and families filled the San Patricio County Fairgrounds and Civic Center in Sinton this past week for the annual San Patricio & Aransas Counties Agricultural & Homemakers Show.
The event featured livestock, homemaking, agricultural mechanics and livestock showmanship and judging contests.
“I tell you there was a tremendous show with a lot of good kids out there with great projects,” San Patricio County Judge David Krebs said at commissioners court on Monday. “Those kids are the future leaders of this country and this teaches them a lot of responsibility and leadership and what they need to be doing to furthering their lives.”
Judge Krebs added that the A&H Show committee did a phenomenal job on putting on the show because they don’t just snap their fingers and the show comes together. He said he knows it takes a lot of hard work and many volunteer hours to bring that show together.
“It was a great show and a lot of the kids got a lot of money for their projects,” Krebs said.
“I look forward to it next year.”
Here’s a list of this year’s winners.
Overall Showmanship
Anna Decker, Clover T 4-H
Market Steers
British
Breed Champion – Slayton Dockens, Sinton FFA
Reserve Breed Champion – Taylor Taker, Taft 4-H
American
Breed Champion –Shane Baylor, West Sinton 4-H
Reserve Breed Champion – Andrew Nedbalek 4-H Horse Club
Exotic
Breed Champion – Carly Culbreth, Gregory-Portland 4-H
Reserve Breed Champion – Brandon Arredondo, Rocking O 4-H
Grand Champion Steer – Carly Culbreth, Gregory-Portland 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Steer – Shane Baylor, West Sinton 4-H
Senior Steer Showmanship – Slayton Dockens Sinton FFA
Intermediate Steer Showmanship – Andrew Nedbalek, 4-H Horse Club
Junior Steer Showmanship – Kyhrabn Rodriguez, Blue Ribbon 4-H
Market Hogs
Duroc
Breed Champion – Emily Mutchler, Sinton FFA
Reserve Breed Champion – Lela Thomas, Sinton FFA
Hampshire
Breed Champion – Blake Mitchell, - 4-H Horse Club
Reserve Breed Champion – Trey Canales, Sinton FFA
Cross Light
Breed Champion – Kotton West, Clover T 4-H
Reserve Breed Champion – Anna Welder Thomas Sinton FFA
Cross Dark
Breed Champion –Emma Griffith Thomas, Sinton FFA
Reserve Breed Champion—Clay Mitchell, 4-H Horse Club
Yorkshire
Breed Champion – Trey Canales, Sinton FFA
Reserve Breed Champion –Rob Welder Thomas, Sinton FFA
Other Purebred Breeds Light
Breed Champion – Elliott Stroman, Wildcat 4-H
Other Purebred Dark
Grand Champion Hog – Emma Griffith Thomas, Sinton FFA
Reserve Grand Champion Hog – Trey Canales, Sinton FFA
Senior Hog Showmanship – Emily Mutchler, Sinton FFA
Intermediate Showmanship Hog – Kotton West, Clover T 4-H
Junior Hog Showmanship – Elliot Stroman, Wildcat 4-H
Market Lambs
Southdown
Breed Champion – Michelle Rogers, Rocking O 4-H
Reserve Breed Champion – Cameron Southern, Sinton FFA
Fine Wool
Breed Champion – Makenzie Greenwood, Mathis FFA
Reserve Breed Champion – Megan Frerich, Blue Ribbon 4-H
Fine Wool Cross
Breed Champion – Karleigh Troup, 4-H Horse Club
Reserve Breed Champion – Megan Frerich, Blue Ribbon 4-H
Medium Wool
Breed Champion – Trinity O’Brien, Clover T 4-H
Reserve Breed Champion –Halle Radford, Clover T 4-H
Grand Champion Lamb – Trinity O’Brien, Clover T 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Lamb – Halle Radford, Clover T 4-H
Senior Lamb Showmanship – Anna Decker, Clover T 4-H
Intermediate Lamb Showmanship – Charles Ellis, 4-H Horse Club
Junior Lamb Showmanship – Michelle Rogers, Rocking O 4-H
SILVER Shear Award – Megan Frerich, Blue Ribbon 4-H
Heifer
British (Heifer)
Breed Champion – Slayton Dockens, Sinton FFA
Reserve Breed Champion – Swayd Dockens, Sinton FFA
Brahman (Heifer)
Breed Champion – Alexia Rodriguez, Blue Ribbon 4-H
American (Heifer)
Breed Champion – Mike Petrus, 4-H Horse Club
Reserve Breed Champion – Megan Frerich, Odem FFA
Exotic (Heifer)
Breed Champion – Mike Petrus, 4-H Horse Club
Reserve Breed Champion – Mike Petrus, 4-H Horse Club
Commercial (Heifer)
Breed Champion – Slayton Dockens, Sinton FFA
Reserve Breed Champion – Blake Koether, Sinton FFA
Grand Champion Heifer – Mike Petrus, 4-H Horse Club
Reserve Grand Champion Heifer – Slayton Dockens, Sinton FFA
Senior Heifer Showmanship – Slayton Dockens. Sinton FFA
Intermediate Heifer Showmanship –Swayd Dockens, Sinton FFA
Junior Showmanship – Kyhrabn Rodriguez, Blue Ribbon 4-H
Meat Goat
Light Weight Champion – Blaise Decker, Clover T 4-H
Light Weight Reserve Champion – Kelbi Smart, 4-H Horse Club
Medium Weight Champion – Anna Decker, Clover T 4-H
Medium Weight Reserve Champion – Halle Radford, Clover T 4-H
Heavy Weight Champion – Trinity O’Brien, Clover T 4-H
Heavy Weight Reserve Champion – Anna Decker, Clover T 4-H
Grand Champion – Trinity O’Brien, Clover T 4-H
Reserve Champion – Anna Decker, Clover T 4-H
Senior Meat Goat Showmanship – Anna Decker, Clover T 4-H
Intermediate Meat Goat Showmanship – Taryn O’Brien, Clover T 4-H
Junior Meat Goat Showmanship – Blaise Decker, Clover T 4-H
Broilers
Grand Champion Broilers – Dax Algueseva, Blue Ribbon 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Broilers – Waylon Black 4-H Horse Club
Roaster
Grand Champion Roaster – Khole Knox, 4-H Horse Club
Reserve Grand Champion Roaster – Callum Krnavek, Rockport-Fulton Heritage 4-H
Turkey
Grand Champion Turkey – Blake Koether, Sinton FFA
Reserve Grand Champion Turkey – Makaila Goad Aransas County 4-H
Senior Poultry Showmanship – Blake Koether, Sinton FFA
Intermediate Poultry Showmanship – Isabella Ohler, Sinton FFA
Junior Poultry Showmanship – Branden Peterek, Aransas County 4-H
Rabbits
Grand Champion Market Rabbits – Jayden Hays, Ingleside 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Market Rabbits – Ellena Delafuente, Mathis FFA
Grand Champion Single Fryer Rabbit – Kylee Powers, Taft 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Single Fryer Rabbit – Taylor Patton, Ingleside 4-H
Grand Champion Buck – Rogelio Sanchez, Mathis FFA
Reserve Grand Champion Buck – Wade Southern, Sinton FFA
Grand Champion Doe – Katryn Edwards, Sinton FFA
Reserve Grand Champion Doe – Katryn Edwards, Sinton FFA
Breed Champion New Zealand Buck – Rogelio Sanchez, Mathis FFA
Reserve Breed Champion New Zealand Buck – Guillerro Sanchez, Mathis FFA
Breed Champion California Buck – Braxley Brezina, Clover T 4-H
Reserve Breed Champion California Buck – Frank Gonzales, Gregory-Portland 4-H
Breed Champion OPB Buck – Wade Southern, Sinton FFA
Reserve Breed Champion OPB Buck – Sofia Gonzales, Gregory-Portland 4-H
Breed Champion OPB Doe – Katryn Edwards, Sinton FFA
Reserve Breed Champion OPB Doe – Katryn Edwards, Sinton FFA
Senior Rabbit Showmanship – Krista Boscamp, West Sinton 4-H
Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship – Jayden Hays, Ingleside 4-H
Junior Rabbit Showmanship – Sydnie Lopez, Aransas County 4-H
Horse
High Point Overall Horse - Shane Baylor, West Sinton 4-H
Grand Champion Gelding – Bella Kholomeyer, Blue Ribbon 4-H
Reserve Champion Gelding – Taryn O’Brien, Clover T 4-H
Grand Champion Mare – Trinity O’Brien, Clover T 4-H
Reserve Champion Mare – Taylor O’Brien, Clover T 4-H
Grand Champion Judged – Shane Baylor, West Sinton 4-H
Reserve Champion Judged – Kadance Smith, 4-H Horse Club
Grand Champion Timed – Kadance Smith, 4-H Horse Club
Reserve Champion Timed – Shane Baylor, West Sinton 4-H
Champion Roping – Bella Kholomeyer, Blue Ribbon 4-H
Reserve Champion Roping – Shane Baylor, West Sinton 4-H
Senior Horse Showmanship – Kadance Smith, 4-H Horse Club
Intermediate Horse Showmanship – Taryn O’Brien, Clover T 4-H
Junior Horse Showmanship – Peylynn Kenne, 4-H Horse Club
Pen Of Two Heifers
Grand Champion Thomas Barnick, Sinton FFA –
Reserve Champion – Mike Petrus, Sinton FFA
High Point – Thomas Barnick, Sinton FFA
Interview Junior – Piper Pinkston, Sinton FFA
Interview Intermediate – Mattie Barnick, Sinton FFA
Interview Senior – Thomas Barnick, Sinton FFA
Ag Mechanics
Grand Champion Senior Ag Mechanics – Sinton FFA, Team 1
Reserve Grand Champion Senior Ag Mechanics – Morgan Lawson, Rocking O 4-H
Grand Champion Junior Ag Mechanics – Jayden Hays , Ingleside 4-H
Reserve Champion Junior Ag Mechanics – Hagen Schweizer-Fellers, Ingleside 4-H
Showmanship Junior Ag Mechanics – Jayden Hays, Ingleside 4-H
Showmanship Senior Ag Mechanics – Megan Frerich, Odem FFA
Grand Champion Project –Sinton FFA Team 1
Reserve Champion Project – Jayden Hays, Ingleside 4-H
Homemaking Division Sweepstakes
Grand Champion Food – Sydney Knox, Sinton FFA
Reserve Champion Food – Taylor Baker, Taft 4-H
Third High Food – Reece Ellis, 4-H Horse Club
Fourth High Food – Michael Irwon, Taft 4-H
Fifth High Food – Khloe Knox, 4-H Horse Club
Grand Champion Clothing – Alison Duncan, Ingleside 4-H
Reserve Champion Clothing – Alexia Rodriguez, Blue Ribbon 4-H
Third High Clothing – Brenna Becker, Gregory Portland 4-H
Grand Champion Textile – Ashley Rosales, Aransas Pass FCCLA
Reserve Champion Textile – Alison Duncan, Ingleside 4-H
Third High Textile – Alison Duncan, Ingleside 4-H
Grand Champion Fine Arts – Katie Rogers, Sinton High School Homemaking
Reserve Champion Fine Arts – Daisy Cerda, Sinton High School Homemaking
Third High Fine Arts – Linsey Hernandez, Sinton High School Homemaking
Grand Champion Handicraft – Jacqueline Gonce, Tat 4-H
Reserve Champion Handicraft – Macy Brant, Taft FFA
Third High Handicraft – Linsey Hernandez, Sinton High School Homemaking
Grand Champion Photography – Callum Krnavek, Rockport Fulton Heritage 4-H
Reserve Champion Photography – Madden Kuenstler, Aransas County 4-H
Third High Photography – Sami Gregory, Taft 4-H
Cotton Awards
Special Cotton Award – Alison Duncan, Ingleside 4-H
Special Cotton Award -- Meagan Frerich, Blue Ribbon 4-H
Sofia Gonzales, Gregory Portland 4-H
Brenna Becker, Gregory Portland 4-H
Brooke Becker, Gregory Portland 4-H
Jayden Hayes, Ingleside 4-H
Lilah Burt, 4-H Horse Club
Madelynn Hernandez, Blue Ribbon 4-H
Alexia Hernandez, Blue Ribbon 4-H
Jennifer Garcia, Odem FFA
Kaitlyn Carruth, Aransas County 4-H
Lille Marie Rodriguez, West Sinton 4-H