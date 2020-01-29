2020 A&H Show Queen visits commissioners, promote Special Show

SINTON – San Patricio & Aransas Counties Agricultural & Homemakers Show President John Steelhammer introduced two special young ladies to commissioners court on Monday as well as invited the commissioners to the A&H Show Special Show which took place on Wednesday.
“You know what tomorrow is if you looked at the weather, there’s 100% chance of rain so it must be stock show time,” Steelhammer joked to the court.
He expects about 400 special needs kids to fill the A&H Show arena from all over the area and encouraged commissioners to pay a visit and see how excited these kids are to interact with these animals.
Steelhammer then introduced the Clover T 4-H representative and A&H Show Queen Trinity O’Brien, who works very close on the show every year, and 1st runner-up Stella Thomas.
“We just want to tell you all that we really hope you make it out to the show,” O’Brien said. “We really enjoyed meeting everyone in the Queen contest, and we hope to be great role models for the county throughout this week.”
O’Brien added that she had already won the mare portion of the horse show and was excited about that.
She said that she has worked with the annual Special Show since fifth grade and always looks forward to the event every year.
“We get to help them show a lamb or goat, and it’s such a cool experience to help those kids and give them trophies and congratulate them all at the end, so this week will be a lot of fun.”
Thomas introduced herself to the commissioners and said, “This next week is one of my favorite weeks of the year, I’m so excited.
“I’m a senior so sadly this will be my last county show, but we’re really excited and have lots of great activities.
“There’s going to be all kinds of stuff going on all throughout the week until Saturday where we end it with the auction and dance, so you should all definitely come out there and support the kids; they’d really appreciate seeing all your smiling faces.”
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs told Steelhammer, “Thank you, I mean, you’ve been involved with this show since, I don’t know, maybe before there was a show.
“You and your staff out there have done a phenomenal job.”