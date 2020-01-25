SINTON – The downpour in the county couldn’t keep the youngsters away from the San Patricio-Aransas Counties Agricultural & Homemakers Special Show on Wednesday.
For the ninth year running, the A&H Special Show held at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds drew in 13 participating school districts which included 43 schools and more than 400 special needs students from all over the surrounding areas.
The Special Show allows special need students from around the Coastal Bend to experience a true livestock show, which is something they would not be exposed to otherwise. It began in 2012 and has grown every year with just 22 schools participating last year.
With the help of 4-H Ambassadors, the students were given the opportunity to show lambs and goats then paraded their animals around the ring before receiving a special trophy from the A&H Show Queen’s Court.