Gregory-Portland ISD’s Director of Special Education Barbie Ezell will be joining Governor Greg Abbott’s team of influential professionals serving over the next few years. She is one of two new members recently appointed to Abbott’s Continuing Advisory Committee for Special Education through February 1, 2025.
The committee will provide policy guidance for special education and related services for children with disabilities in Texas.
“I’ve spent my career in service to our children, and they remain my highest priority,” Ezell said. “It’s humbling to assume this role and help influence the advancement of best practices through policy for students across the state.
“They are counting on us, as a community and as public educators, to fully support them and provide opportunities that will truly change their lives in a positive way.”
G-PISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos said Ezell’s commitment, expertise and passion for serving students made her an excellent choice for this committee.
“Those of us who serve at G-PISD with Ms. Ezell know what an asset she is to our organization, and to our children,” Cavazos said. “We are thankful to know that she has been appointed and her voice along with other talented educators will be heard in Austin to echo the needs and expectations of Texas students and their families.”
Ezell is a member and House of Delegates Representative for Region 2 of the Texas Council for Administrators of Special Education. She received a Bachelor of Science from Southwest Texas State University and a Master of Science from Corpus Christi State University, with certifications as a Counselor and Special Education Counselor.
She also obtained additional certifications as an Educational Diagnostician and Administrator from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
A lifelong resident and alumna of G-P High School, Ezell is also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Portland and is a Zeta Tau Alpha alumna. She has served many school districts across the region in previous employment, and has served G-PISD for the last eight years in her current role.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•