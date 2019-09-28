$2 admission to Texas State Aquarium on Community Day

CORPUS CHRISTI – On Sunday, Sept. 29, the Texas State Aquarium will host families for Community Day, presented by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF). On CBCF Community Day, admission to the Aquarium is just $2 per person, allowing everyone to experience the Aquarium’s exhibits at a deeply-discounted rate.
Community Day’s $2 admission gives access to all the Aquarium’s exhibits and a 4D film: “SMALLFOOT 4D.” The $2 admission also covers parking in the Aquarium’s lot. Guest admission from Community Days, along with the support of partners like CBCF, will go towards supporting the Aquarium’s operations, including animal care, staffing and a variety of wildlife conservation and wildlife rescue programs.
“We’re excited to partner with Coastal Bend Community Foundation for the first Community Day of the Fall and Winter season” said Texas State Aquarium President and CEO Tom Schmid. “CBCF has been an active supporter of worthy causes in the Coastal Bend community for nearly 40 years, and through their generous sponsorship of Community Day, they’re once again demonstrating their spirit of giving. Thanks to CBCF, so many families will have opportunity to learn and make memories together at the Aquarium at a deeply-discounted rate.”
Hours for the Sept. 29 CBCF. Community Day are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Children 2 and under will receive free admission, and parking is included with admission. Due to the significant increase in attendance, regular presentations and visitor programs will not be provided. Tickets are available for sale on-site on Community Day only. There are no tickets available for purchase in advance or online.