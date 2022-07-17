On April 4, the Art Museum of South Texas welcomed its newest member to the team in the form of a new Marketing Coordinator Alexis De León.
De León was born and raised in Corpus Christi, and holds a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Museum-goers might recognize Alexis as the Kombucha Queen of a popular, local brewery and café in town. She also created and helps run the Friends of Mustang Island State Park, a 501(c)3 geared toward aiding Mustang Island State Park.
Her experience working with the city, non-profits and on communication campaigns made her a perfect fit for the museum.
“I’ve often felt a little intimidated by art, at least when talking about it, but I’ve always enjoyed creating art, visiting art museums and gazing upon artwork,” De León said. “My goal is to remove that intimidation when the community interacts with the Art Museum of South Texas.
“Everyone here is so knowledgeable, helpful and down to earth, that is something I want to translate into our marketing, art is for everyone.”
De León holds a minor in marketing and brings over a decade of experience working with marketing campaigns, most notably Live to be Salty which she helped run while living in Alaska working for the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“I look forward to telling the Art Museum’s story of who we’ve been and who we want to be and re-introducing the Museum to the South Texas community and visitors,” De León said.