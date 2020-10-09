SINTON – Isaac and Shelby Holliday married nearly two years ago and moved into an old trailer. While they knew it wasn’t in the best condition, they figured they’d make it work.
Unfortunately, due to Hurricane Harvey and the recent storms in the area, the trailer is no longer inhabitable.
“They’ve been living in an old, small RV,” Shelby’s grandmother Martha Habluetzel said. “The AC went out and now the fridge is going out and more. It’s time to get a house started.”
Habluetzel is calling for the community to come together and help renovate an old service station and turn it into a house for Hollidays. Volunteers will need to bring tools such as tape measure, pencil, squares, straight line, saws, drills, impact driver, sawhorses and anything they would need to replace wood or frame an area. They will clean out the station, replace rotted boards and window trim and reconstruct a bathroom to include a sink and a shower.
She also reminds volunteers to wear a mask and practice COVID-19 safety.
The work will begin Saturday, Oct. 10, from 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 1970 Private Road 1990 in Aransas Pass. Habluetzel said volunteers can come for an hour or two or stay the whole day and food and drinks will be provided.
She added that for residents who can’t come out can still help by giving a Lowe’s gift card, a gift contribution to Isaac & Shelby’s building fund at Lone Star Lumber, 2639 W. Main St. in Ingleside, mailing a personal gift to P.O. Box 282, Aransas Pass, TX 78335, donate via PayPal at paypal.me/sjholliday or Vinmo a donation at @shelbyjo1013.
Habluetzel said she also has a bid from Laith with Berryman Roofing for $14,000 for a new asphalt roof or $25,000 for a metal roof.
The couple currently needs 43 sheets of treated plywood (3/4” thick) by Oct. 8 for the floor. At a cost of $49 each, they’ll need about $2,107. They will also need approximately 100 framing studs, including some treated studs to start which will be between $500 to $1,000.
“They received no help from the Hurricane Harvey relief funds,” Habluetzel said. “They simply slipped through the cracks.
“Now we would like the community to come together and help them in their time of need.”
